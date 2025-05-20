INROADS Names Ron Houston as New President and CEO to Drive the Organization’s Next Chapter of Growth and Impact

ATLANTA, GA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to developing the leadership of talented youth through career readiness training, mentorship, and real-world learning experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Houston as its new president and chief executive officer. Houston succeeds Forest T. Harper, Jr., who recently announced his retirement after more than 14 years of leading INROADS.

Houston’s distinguished 30-year career spans the corporate, nonprofit, and public sectors. He launched his career at IBM Corporation in Los Angeles, CA, where he served in roles including Worldwide Client Executive for Open Platforms and Global Services Division Client Executive. From there, he transitioned to consulting with expertise in banking, finance, and strategic planning. His extensive client portfolio included Fortune 500 firms such as Wells Fargo, Boeing, and Southern California Edison. His passion for the educational sector was ignited after serving as the client executive for various school districts across the state of Texas.

In his most recent role as president and CEO of HRG Consulting, LLC, Houston has advised nonprofit and for-profit organizations on business strategy, fundraising, and operational effectiveness. His nonprofit leadership experience is robust, including roles as executive director of Metroplex Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the nonprofit organization of the Potter’s House of Dallas and serving as a trusted advisor to numerous organizations focused on community advancement, education, and workforce development. A proven champion for expanding access to educational and economic opportunity, Houston serves as a governor-appointed trustee for the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and the Alabama Workforce Board (AWB) where he has played a key role in shaping state-level education policy and workforce development.

“Ron brings to this role a powerful combination of professional excellence and personal connection to the INROADS mission,” said Reba T. Simmons, chair of the INROADS National Board of Directors. “His commitment to expanding educational and economic opportunity, his proven ability to align corporate engagement with mission-driven outcomes, and his track record of innovation and community impact, make him the ideal leader to guide INROADS into its next era of growth and impact.”

An active community member, Houston previously served as chair of the Alabama Possible Board, a nonprofit dedicated to education and FAFSA engagement. In addition, he serves on the University of Alabama Birmingham Arts Alliance Advisory Board, the TechBirmingham Board of Directors, and is an ordained deacon of Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, Inc. Houston is an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and 100 Black Men of Greater Birmingham.

Houston holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Pepperdine University, an MBA from The University of Kansas, and multiple certifications including Project Management (Villanova University) and International Business Development (Harvard University). He is currently completing his Doctorate in Educational Leadership, Policy, and Law at Alabama State University.

“I am truly honored and humbled to step into this role at INROADS,” said Houston. “As we look to the future, I am committed to listening, learning, and leading in partnership with our staff, students, alumni, corporate partners, and supporters. Together, we will build on the rich history of INROADS and continue forging new pathways of opportunity for generations to come.”

About INROADS

Since its founding in 1970, INROADS has been at the forefront of building pathways to career opportunities for high-potential students, preparing them to advance and thrive in their careers. As one of the nation’s leading nonprofits dedicated to leadership development, INROADS equips high school and college students with the skills, tools, and network needed for long-term success through robust career readiness programs, real-world learning experiences, and a life-long support system. INROADS has prepared more than 174,000 leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube: @INROADSInc.