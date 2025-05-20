Reykjavík, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq" or the "Company")

Amaroq Files Technical Report for its Nalunaq Property

TORONTO, ONTARIO – May 20, 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report in respect of its Nalunaq property.

The independent technical report in respect of the Nalunaq property entitled "Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE4) of the Nalunaq Gold Mine, Greenland" is dated May 19, 2025, with an effective date of May 12, 2025, was prepared by or under the supervision of James McFarlane, BSc (Hons), MSc, MCSM, CGeol FGS, FNEIMME, CEng QMR FIMMM, RPGeo MAIG, FIQ of Bara Consulting (UK) Ltd., and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated March 28, 2025.

The technical report has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO

eo@amaroqminerals.com

Ed Westropp, Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Nikhil Varghese

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Follow Amaroq Minerals Ltd. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.