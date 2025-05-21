PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN WEEK 2025: NACON PRESENTS FUTURE GAMES AND ACCESSORIES

BIGBEN WEEK 2025 –





NACON PRESENTS FUTURE GAMES AND ACCESSORIES

During Bigben week, the Bigben Group's annual showcase event, NACON presents 9 games including Hell is Us and Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business, as well as a selection of new accessories and its first peripherals dedicated to simracing.

Paris (France), May 21st 2025 – The 8th Bigben Week kicked off on May 19 in the heart of Paris. Journalists and the company's international partners are invited to take an exclusive look at NACON's catalog of forthcoming games and accessories releases. In the presence of the studios, design and development teams, visitors can explore in detail the numerous projects planned for the coming months.

GAMES PREVIEWS

Once again this year, Bigben Week offers visitors the chance to try out several games before their official release. Among the most eagerly awaited games is Hell is Us, an ambitious Rogue Factor studio project inviting players to enjoy a unique experience combining combat and exploration, underpinned by a design philosophy known as player-plattering. This action-adventure game plunges players into a mysterious story set in a country amid a destructive civil war. With no maps or quest markers, Hell is Us challenges you to follow your senses and instincts to make your own discoveries. Hell is Us will be available on September 4, 2025 on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

It's not the only eagerly awaited project on display this year. After winning over fans with Rogue City in 2023, Robocop returns in Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business. This new standalone adventure will have players take on new criminals, wield new weapons, execute devastating finish moves and, for the first time in a video game, play as Alex Murphy. The title will be released on July 17 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Finally, JRPG fans were also introduced to Edge of Memories, Midgar Studio's latest creation. This new adventure in the world of Heryon, developed in collaboration with renowned artists of the genre such as Yasunori Mitsuda and Emi Evans, unveils a colorful universe, a dark plot and a dynamic real-time combat system. Edge of Memories will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in autumn 2025.

Available in early access on Steam, players were able to discover the first major update for Dragonkin: The Banished. These additions enhance the player experience of this Hack'N'Slash, including a beefed-up endgame and the new Nurorgartt zone.

On the simulation front, NACON presented the final version of Architect Life, its first game dedicated to the architectural profession. At the head of their own practice, players design and build their clients' dream homes in career mode, or let their creativity run wild in free mode. Architect Life will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch TM , PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S on June 19, 2025.

Sports enthusiasts saw the new editions of the must-have Tour de France 2025 and Pro Cycling Manager 25. These genre benchmarks mark a turning point this year with the adoption of Unreal Engine 5, a technical advance that promises unprecedented immersion. In addition to this graphical evolution, each title introduces a number of new features, such as the sponsor system for Pro Cycling Manager 25 and the refueling system for Tour de France 2025. Both titles will be available on June 5, 2025.

Finally, TIEBREAK+, the official game of the ATP and WTA, took advantage of Bigben Week to unveil its first images for Nintendo Switch, much to the delight of tennis fans.

BETWEEN INNOVATION AND IMMERSION, NACON IGNITES THE WORLD OF SIM RACING

In a room entirely dedicated to its new products, NACON's Racing Division unveiled a selection of games and accessories dedicated to racing simulation fans.

REVOSIM UNVEILS NEW ACCESSORIES TO ENRICH ITS ECOSYSTEM

In addition to the Direct Drive RS Pure 9N·m bundle, scheduled for release in June 2025, NACON's Racing division presented new accessories to enrich the REVOSIM ecosystem.

Visitors were able to preview the hybrid gearbox, clutch pedal, load cell handbrake and a new wheel, all compatible with products in the RS Pure range.

A demonstration that confirms NACON's ambition to offer an ever more realistic, scalable and accessible simracing experience.

TWO NEW SIMRACING TITLES

NACON continues its commitment to racing games with the presentation of two new titles.

Endurance Motorsport Series, developed by KT racing, immerses players in the world of endurance racing as drivers and/or race engineers. Team strategy, decision-making and race management are at the heart of the gameplay. Scheduled for release in autumn 2025 on PC, PlayStation®5 and Xbox.

Another highly anticipated title: RENNSPORT, developed by Competition Company & Teyon. A truly cutting-edge simulation designed for e-sport, the game will win you over with its technically demanding, realistic driving physics and precise gameplay. The title will be available in September 2025 on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.

10 YEARS OF ACCESSORIES FOR GAMING PERFORMANCE

This year, NACON celebrates 10 years of accessories designed to bring performance and gaming pleasure to gamers the world over. During Bigben Week, visitors were able to rediscover this decade of innovation before testing the flagship models that embody the brand's expertise today.

THE REVOLUTION X UNLIMITED, NACON'S FLAGSHIP INNOVATION

Released on April 23rd, Revolution X Unlimited, a Designed for Xbox* licensed wireless High-end controller, has established itself as the star of NACON accessories. Designed to offer extreme precision, optimum responsiveness and superior user comfort, this wireless controller is ideal for fans of shooting and action games, whether on Xbox Series X|S or PC.

RIG: HEADSETS WITH A DISTINCTIVE STYLE

Building on the success of its PRO Series gaming headsets, the RIG brand has unveiled exclusive new colorful versions of its flagship models. The RIG 300 PRO will feature a Red Blue version, while the RIG 600 PRO will now be available in Cosmic Purple and Arctic Camo.

NACON IS READY FOR NINTENDO SWITCHTM 2

In anticipation of the release of the Nintendo SwitchTM 2, NACON is pleased to present its new products dedicated to the console, which will be available as soon as it is released. Protective shells, cases, pouches and carrying cases have been designed to guarantee optimum protection against shocks and the hazards of everyday life - solutions that are as practical on the move as they are essential at home, to preserve the console in every situation.

Find all NACON games and accessories on nacongaming.com

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

*Xbox, Xbox Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All Rights Reserved.

ROBOCOP – ROBOCOP 3 © 1987-1992 Orion Pictures Corporation. ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY – UNFINISHED BUSINESS © 2023-2025 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. ROBOCOP & ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY – UNFINISHED BUSINESS are trademarks of Orion Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Attachment