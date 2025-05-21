Cabka NV Announces Changes in Supervisory Board

Amsterdam 21 May 2025, 8 AM CEST.

Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries “Cabka”, or the “Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces that Tova Posner Henkin has decided to resign for personal reasons from her position as member of the Supervisory Board, effective 30 May 2025. The company also announces the interim appointment of Anja Siegesmund to the Supervisory Board, subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

Tova Posner Henkin has been a member of Cabka’s Supervisory Board since 2021 and has significantly contributed to shaping the company’s strategic direction. During her tenure, she provided valuable insights and guidance, helping to advance key initiatives for the company. She played a pivotal role during the process of listing the company on Euronext Amsterdam in March 2022. Tova Posner Henkin also serves as the Chairman of the Board at Plasson Ltd., where she oversees the strategic direction and operations of the company.

The Supervisory Board and Management Board of Cabka thank Tova for her commitment and achievements.

Anja Siegesmund will step in as an interim Supervisory Board Member, offering her extensive experience and leadership in sustainability, climate policy, and the circular economy. As former Minister of the Environment, Energy and Nature Conservation in Thuringia (Germany), and currently Executive President of the German Association of Waste Management, Water and Recycling Industry (BDE), she brings deep knowledge of environmental policy and recycling industries. Her appointment reflects Cabka’s commitment to sustainable transformation.

Niek Hoek, Chairman of the Supervisory Board commented: “We are delighted to welcome Anja Siegesmund to our Supervisory Board. Her experience in public leadership, environmental protection, and circular economy is highly relevant to Cabka’s strategy and ambitions. Anja’s insight will strengthen our board discussions, particularly as we grow our footprint in sustainable logistics and recycled material innovation.

We are very grateful for Tova’s contributions to our Supervisory Board. Her expertise and dedication have been instrumental in guiding Cabka through important phases of growth and transformation. We wish her all the best.”

Short resume Anja Siegesmund

Anja Siegesmund is a former Minister for the Environment, Energy and Nature Conservation in Thuringia (Germany), a former Member of the Federal Council, and current Executive President of the German Association for Waste, Water and Recycling (BDE). She served as Deputy Prime Minister of Thuringia, has extensive experience chairing public supervisory boards in the energy sector, and has led major climate and environmental initiatives. Anja studied political science, German studies, and psychology, and has been active in several environmental organizations and non-profit boards.

The formal appointment of Anja Siegesmund as a permanent member of the Supervisory Board will be submitted for approval at a next general meeting of shareholders.



About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

