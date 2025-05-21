Statkraft to sell Enerfín Colombia to Ecopetrol

Statkraft has signed an agreement to sell Enerfín Colombia, its renewables portfolio in Colombia, to the country’s national oil company Ecopetrol.

Enerfín Colombia was established in 2016 and is based in Bogotá. The transaction includes staff, eight projects under development, and the 130 MW Portón del Sol solar plant. This plant entered into operation over a year ago and was the first utility-scale solar plant in Colombia.

The sale is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025, subject to regular approvals by the authorities.

“I am pleased to announce that we have successfully signed the second of the planned divestments of our Enerfín portfolio in countries outside Statkraft’s core markets. The deal confirms that Enerfín has built a skilled team and an attractive portfolio in Colombia. We are looking forward to watching the business grow under new ownership,” says Barbara Flesche, Executive Vice President for Europe.

Statkraft acquired its Colombian renewables portfolio as part of the Enerfín transaction in May 2024. The deal significantly strengthened Statkraft’s position in Spain and Brazil, placing Statkraft among the top 10 wind power producers in Spain and Brazil. The acquisition added a portfolio of 1.5 GW of wind and solar power projects in operation and under construction, as well as a pipeline of projects under development. Statkraft’s strategy is to grow and build scale in selected markets in the Nordics, Europe and South America.



