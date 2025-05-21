Request for delisting of Svitzer’s shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to Svitzer Group A/S’ (Svitzer) company announcement dated 16 May 2025 regarding the final result and completion of APMH Invest A/S’ (APMHI) all-cash voluntary recommended purchase offer to acquire all of the issued shares (the Shares) in Svitzer, except for Shares owned by APMHI and Shares held by Svitzer and/or its subsidiaries in treasury, if any. Following a request from APMHI, Svitzer's Board of Directors has today decided to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen) to have Svitzer's Shares (ISIN DK0062616637) removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Provided that Nasdaq Copenhagen accepts the request, the delisting will be completed with the last day of trading and official listing on Thursday 22 May 2025.

APMHI has informed that it will initiate a compulsory acquisition of the Shares held by the remaining minority shareholders in Svitzer in accordance with sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act, expectedly Friday 23 May 2025, being the first business day after the last day of trading and official listing of the Shares.

Further information on the compulsory acquisition will be provided separately once the delisting request has been accepted, and the compulsory acquisition is commenced.

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With around 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A

T: +45 24941654

E: ir@svitzer.com

