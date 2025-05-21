Prosafe SE: Operational update – April 2025

 

21 May - Fleet utilisation for April 2025 was 58 per cent.   

Safe Zephyrus and Safe Eurus operated at full capacity during April, achieving 100 per cent commercial uptime.  

Safe Notos had 92 per cent commercial uptime due to required repairs. 

Safe Caledonia has been re-activated for UK contract with start 01 June. Safe Boreas is in process of being transported to Singapore ahead of contract in Australia. 

Safe Scandinavia has been sold for recycling and been delivered to the buyer.  

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com  

For further information, please contact:  

Terje Askvig, CEO 

Phone: +47 952 03 886 

Reese McNeel, CFO 

Phone: +47 415 08 186 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 




