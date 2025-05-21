Cross-Chain Pioneer XY Finance Launches SuperIntent, the World’s First Omnichain AI Crypto Super App

Singapore, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XY Finance, a veteran in cross-chain infrastructure, officially introduced the launch of SuperIntent, the world’s first Omnichain AI Crypto Super App. Designed to simplify the complexities of DeFi, SuperIntent combines intelligent DeFi portfolio allocation, seamless cross-chain operability and deep personalization to deliver smarter investing with less effort and more upside.

With years of experience facilitating over 26 billion USD in transaction volume and serving nearly one million users across more than 150 countries, XY Finance has developed a robust cross-chain tool that reflects how users engage with DeFi in practice. While the company has long focused on interoperability, ongoing analysis of user behavior has revealed a broader challenge: the DeFi journey is not only about how assets move across chains, but also about what investment decisions users make once capital arrives.

SuperIntent is built to address this challenge. While the initial insight came from observing that users often perform cross-chain swaps to start investment positions, XY Finance has extended this intelligence by incorporating broader transactional and contextual signals. This intelligence now powers SuperIntent’s intent-driven architecture and enables the creation of personalized strategies based on real user behavior.

Modular AI Architecture for Real-Time Decisioning

SuperIntent is built on an modular AI framework, where specialized modules handle data processing, risk assessment, decision logic and strategy generation. With MCP- compatible coordination, SuperIntent’s modular architecture dynamically routes different investment tasks to appropriate agents, models and data backend, ensuring real-time responsiveness and long-term scalability.

By integrating on-chain activity, off-chain behavior and protocol-level data, SuperIntent transforms raw signals into actionable insights. It not only delivers personalized, intent-driven recommendations but also surfaces opportunities users may have otherwise overlooked. Once approved, strategies are executed seamlessly via Chain Abstraction, Account Abstraction and gasless infrastructure, allowing users to invest across chains with a single click, without manual network switching and gas fees.

End-to-End Intelligence for Intent-Driven Investing

Unlike AI tools that focus on isolated functions, SuperIntent refines and returns the value of data to users by addressing the end-to-end investment journey. It enhances each stage of the process, from insight generation and decision-making to risk management and execution, making it the first intent-driven AI Super App to support end-to-end investing.

SuperIntent is now open for early sign-up. Early users will gain priority access to upcoming campaigns, referral rewards, and future airdrop eligibility.

About SuperIntent

SuperIntent is a Crypto AI super app that simplifies and personalizes onchain investing. Built on a multi-agent framework and intent technology, it helps users find alpha, manage risk, and grow assets with ease.

Website: https://superintent.ai

X: https://x.com/superintent_ai

Discord: https://discord.gg/7KzShfYHGg

Telegram: https://t.me/superintentAI



