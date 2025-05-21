Turntide Gen 5 Battery Provides OEMs Faster Time-to-Market with Built-in Compliance

Gateshead, UK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a leader of best-in-class electric motors, power electronics and energy storage, announced the availability of its EU-compliant Gen 5 NMC modular battery. The battery offers enhanced safety, reliability, and sustainability with high energy density in a low-profile form factor, giving OEMs greater flexibility for rapid integration and scalability for a range of applications.

Navigating Compliance Amid Soaring Battery Demand & E.U. Regulatory Changes

With global battery demand set to quadruple by 2030 and new E.U. battery regulations in effect, OEMs must comply in critical areas such as durability, thermal propagation and fire safety, recycling, and product transparency to avoid delays from regulatory setbacks. The Gen 5 battery meets these needs head-on, accelerating the path to faster production. Compliance with E.U. regulations, some of the strictest in the world, means the Gen 5 is one of the safest, most reliable batteries available

Versatility Allows Gen 5 Battery to Adapt Across Industries

The Gen 5 battery’s modular, scalable design makes it ideal for a wide range of applications. The high gravimetric and volumetric energy density means it is more efficient, and it allows for flexible, space-saving installation in verticals such as construction, industrial, AGV, agriculture, and military.

Additional features include:

CE, UN38.3, ECE-R100.3 standards that meet international regulatory and safety compliance.

Modular, scalable design from 4.5 kWh (100 Ah) or 6.8 kWh (150 Ah) or connect multiple battery packs (up to 18 total, max 9 in series) to increase total energy storage for custom voltage and capacity.

Securely mountable in 3-axis

Separate BCU (battery control unit) for greater flexibility, ease of installation and simplified serviceability.

Proven lifecycle with more than 3,000 cycles with 85% capacity retention, the battery features an IP66-rated weatherproof aluminum case offering excellent protection for reliable energy storage.

“OEMs are under pressure to accelerate the development and deployment of electric vehicles,” said Steve Hornyak, CEO, Turntide. “Our regulation-ready Gen 5 battery is designed for immediate integration, helping OEMs accelerate their path to production in a market that demands safety, transparency, and reliability at every stage of the battery lifecycle.”

Building on the momentum of its AF430S axial flux motor, Turntide continues to accelerate electrification with a suite of OEM-ready technologies. Redefining power and efficiency in a compact form, the AF430S axial flux motor, launched in mid-April, delivers high performance and continuous torque in demanding applications from electric vehicles and construction equipment to military, marine and high-speed transportation. Now, Turntide complements that innovation with its regulation-ready battery designed for rapid integration. Together these solutions offer a cost-effective, adaptable, and scalable path to electrification without requiring major vehicle redesigns or compromising performance.

For more information on Turntide products, visit www.turntide.com .

Note: Turntide will exhibit at Stand 6-A68 during The Battery Show in Stuttgart, Germany. During the event, the team will give Tech Tours of the Gen 5 Battery and the AF430S axial flux motor. If you’d like to schedule a personal tour, email us at lori.ditoro@turntide.com.





Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for anything that moves.



Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, commercial buildings, and premium automotive.

