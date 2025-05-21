OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 25 MAY 2025 AT 11.30 AM EET, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES



Transfer of Oma Savings Bank Plc's own shares for incentive scheme reward payment

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) has resolved to transfer 4 819 own shares held by the company without consideration to participants of the share-based incentive scheme 2022-2023 for payment of the reward instalment 2025 in accordance with the plan terms and conditions. The shares will be transferred as a reward from the plan on 21 May 2025.

The transfer of own shares is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 8 April 2025.

After the transfer of shares, Oma Savings Bank Plc holds 132 200 own shares in treasury.

