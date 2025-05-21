Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S accepts delisting of Svitzer’s shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to Svitzer Group A/S’ (Svitzer) company announcement dated 21 May 2025 regarding Svitzer’s Board of Directors' decision to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen) to have Svitzer's shares (ISIN DK0062616637) (the Shares) removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Nasdaq Copenhagen has today accepted to remove the Shares from trading and official listing.

The last day of trading and official listing will be Thursday 22 May 2025.

The delisting of the Shares is a result of the contemplated compulsory acquisition by APMHI Invest A/S (APMHI) in accordance with sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act which will be initiated on Friday 23 May 2025, being the first business day after the last day of trading and official listing of the Shares.

Separate notice on the compulsory acquisition will be made by APMHI in accordance with the relevant provisions set out in sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act, including through the IT system of the Danish Business Authority and on Svitzer’s website: www.svitzer.com.

