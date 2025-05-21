Verano to Celebrate Grand Opening of Zen Leaf Enfield, Company’s Seventh Connecticut Dispensary, Throughout Memorial Day Weekend

Zen Leaf Enfield, located at 98 Elm St., adjacent to Enfield Square Mall, joins the local business community ahead of the Mall’s $250 million transformative redevelopment to “Enfield Marketplace”

CHICAGO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf Enfield on May 23, elevating the Company’s Connecticut retail footprint to seven locations and 157 dispensaries nationwide. Zen Leaf Enfield, located at 98 Elm St., will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. The dispensary will also feature a drive-thru for additional customer and patient convenience.

Zen Leaf joins the Enfield business community adjacent to the Enfield Square Mall as the township prepares for the transformative $250 million Enfield Marketplace project that aims to deliver economic and job growth with new onsite retail, hotel and residential development. With the opening of Zen Leaf Enfield, Verano is firmly planting roots in the community, and will remain actively engaged as a supporter and stakeholder in the Enfield Marketplace project, and looks forward to contributing to Enfield’s long-term success by investing and providing exciting career opportunities in the community.

As part of the Company’s legacy supporting a variety of charitable and community causes, in opening Zen Leaf Enfield, Verano provided critical funds for the Thompsonville Fire Department to purchase a year’s supply of Narcan, enabling firefighters to continue offering lifesaving care for victims of the opioid crisis. The Company also continues to provide support for local charitable organizations, including Enfield Loaves and Fishes and Enfield Food Shelf, and is hosting a food donation drive benefiting both organizations at the dispensary throughout opening weekend.

Opening Weekend Celebration Activities, Deals and Details

Zen Leaf Enfield will host a Grand Opening celebration Memorial Day weekend beginning on May 23rd, featuring the following:

A ceremonial ribbon cutting with community leaders and partners including Mayor Ken Nelson, Jr., Thompsonville Fire Chief Dave Deskis, the North Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce, Loaves and Fishes, Enfield Food Shelf and more

DJ Big IC spinning tunes for guests throughout the weekend

Zen Leaf marketplace convening other local business including an onsite glass blower and various vendor pop-ups

Complimentary food from Pangea’s Tacos, Burgers and Wraps on Friday the 23 rd , and coffee from Travelin’ Toms Coffee Truck on Saturday the 24 th

, and coffee from Travelin’ Toms Coffee Truck on Saturday the 24 A suite of exciting promotions and special Grand Opening deals will be available for guests to purchase their favorite cannabis products, including 30% off CTPharma ™ and Savvy ™ products and buy two, get one free on Encore Edibles ™ and On the Rocks ™ gummies. Zen Leaf offers daily specials, including the state’s leading 22% off discount for Veterans, 20% off “Medical Monday” deals for medical patients, and up to 20% off the first three orders. Senior citizens and college students are eligible for a 10% discount.

and Savvy products and buy two, get one free on Encore Edibles and On the Rocks gummies. Zen Leaf offers daily specials, including the state’s leading 22% off discount for Veterans, 20% off “Medical Monday” deals for medical patients, and up to 20% off the first three orders. Senior citizens and college students are eligible for a 10% discount. Several open positions remain available on careers.verano.com for those interested in applying

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests at Zen Leaf Enfield, and share in the local community’s enthusiasm as Enfield prepares to turn the page on an exciting new chapter with the transformational $250 million redevelopment of Enfield Square Mall into Enfield Marketplace,” said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful to the entire community, including the village leadership and many organizations we have had the pleasure partnering with as we plant roots for a bright future together in Enfield for years to come.”

“As Connecticut’s legal marijuana industry continues to grow, Zen Leaf has positioned itself as a leader, and I believe they will be a great community partner that will operate their business ethically and responsibility within the parameters of state law,” said Ken Nelson Jr., Mayor of Enfield. “Zen Leaf brought a high caliber of professionalism throughout the planning process, and the team has been very open and transparent with the Enfield community. I would like to thank Zen Leaf for investing in our community, and wish them all the best in opening their Enfield location.”

Zen Leaf Enfield adds another convenient outlet for Connecticut cannabis consumers that complements existing Zen Leaf locations in Ashford, Meriden, Naugatuck, Newington, Norwich and Waterbury. Verano’s operations in Connecticut also include the 217,000 square foot state-of-the-art CTPharma cultivation and processing facility in Rocky Hill, where the Company produces a variety of CTPharma™ branded products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and topicals; Savvy™ flower and vapes; On the Rocks™ Live Rosin edibles; and Encore™ Edibles gummies and chocolates.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup. More information is available on the Company’s Investor website, and product images, logos and b-roll footage are available for download in Verano’s Media Kit (credit “courtesy of Verano”).

About Verano



Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

