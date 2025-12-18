Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer George Archos Shares Celebratory Comments on Cannabis Rescheduling Announcement

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 158 dispensaries operating under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ retail banners, and 15 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, celebrates today’s historic announcement that President Donald Trump has issued an Executive Order directing the Department of Justice to reschedule cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III in the Controlled Substances Act, paving the way for potential reforms in the areas of medical research, banking, taxes, and the opportunity for Verano to list its shares on a U.S.-based stock exchange.

Quote from Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer George Archos :

“Today's historic cannabis rescheduling announcement marks a significant milestone and transformative policy shift that paves the way for America’s next great homegrown industry to finally reach its full potential by serving patients, creating jobs, unlocking economic growth, and reversing decades of harmful prohibitionist policies.



We’re grateful to President Trump for recognizing the overwhelming majority of Americans who support cannabis rescheduling, opening the door to federal reform, medical research, and normalization for an industry that employs hundreds of thousands of professionals and contributes billions of dollars in taxes and economic activity every year.



We look forward to the new opportunities rescheduling will provide cannabis businesses of all sizes, including critical banking and regulatory reforms that will unlock additional health, wellness, and economic benefits for communities nationwide.”

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.

