Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting completed

21 May 2025 – The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Prosafe SE (the "Company") was held today as a virtual meeting via Lumi.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the notice of the AGM that was published by the Company on 30 April 2025.

The minutes from the AGM are attached hereto and can be downloaded from http://www.newsweb.no and https://www.prosafe.com.

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

