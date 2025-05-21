Bird Adds $525 Million of New Awards Across Key Market Sectors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded three projects with a combined value of over $525 million across its buildings and infrastructure businesses.

Bird has been selected to deliver the Transportation Safety and Technology Science (TSTS) Hub, a 120,000 sq. ft. facility in Ottawa, Ontario. This hub will bring together federal scientists and investigators to advance transportation safety technology and science, reduce safety risks for Canadians, and develop sustainable technologies for air, marine, rail and pipeline transportation. TSTS will bring together National Research Council and Transportation Safety Board laboratories from five separate buildings into an updated, shared facility for over 260 employees.



Bird has been awarded the Beverly Heights Seniors Housing project in Edmonton, Alberta, a well-aligned addition to its long-term care portfolio. This development will provide a full continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, and long-term care. Designed to support the evolving needs of Canada’s aging population, the development reflects Bird’s focus on high-demand sectors with strong, long-term growth potential.



Bird, as a part of a joint venture, was selected to execute the upgrading of mining infrastructure with an existing client. This 4-year program includes clearing and foundation preparation, more than 2 million cubic meters of fill placement, supply and installation of HDPE geomembrane, and supply, installation, and raising of monitoring instruments, highlighting Bird's strong capabilities in the mining sector.



"These recent awards in our buildings and infrastructure businesses reflect the sustained demand we’re seeing across our key strategic markets, despite the current economic uncertainty," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Furthermore, they reflect the confidence our clients continue to place in Bird as an established and trusted delivery partner, valuing our deep sector experience and collaborative approach to project execution."

About Bird Construction



Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca