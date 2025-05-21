Konica Minolta Healthcare to Launch Integrated Teleradiology Solution Powered by NewVue

TAMPA, Fla. and WAYNE, N.J., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a pioneer in imaging and healthcare IT innovation, and NewVue, the leading provider of intelligent, cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, today announced the introduction of Exa® Teleradiology, Powered by NewVue to meet the complex needs of modern teleradiology groups. Designed specifically for distributed reading environments, Exa Teleradiology will streamline the reading experience across multiple systems and facilities, including imaging centers, all delivered through a single cloud-based solution that leverages deeper points of integration than standard interfaced solutions.

Exa Teleradiology offers an AI-powered Radiology Workflow Orchestrator that overcomes the limitation of legacy, rules-based workflow solutions by automatically curating worklists and normalizing data, reducing manual tasks by radiology staff and freeing up IT staff from maintaining and modifying worklist rules. The Exa Teleradiology Viewer provides exceptional speed in viewing images with Server-Side Rendering and integrated advanced visualization with full 3D generated image reconstruction and segmentation. In addition to tightly integrating these core components in Exa Teleradiology, Powered by NewVue, the solution is being designed to unify and simplify the reading process by providing a common user interface with all the functionality and tools available on one workstation.

Exa Teleradiology is a cloud-native solution that simplifies the radiologist desktop while providing all the essential information and tools required for efficient study access, viewing and reporting. It features an AI-curated intelligent worklist, a Radiologist Cockpit, zero-footprint viewer and a full suite of quality workflows, including peer review, discrepancy management, critical results and technologist quality improvement (Tech QI).

“In partnership with NewVue, we will deliver an expanded, cloud-first imaging solution that is built to meet the demands of modern teleradiology with unmatched workflow orchestration, performance and clinical value,” said Kevin Chlopecki, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta Healthcare HCIT. “We are jointly collaborating on a unique offering that enhances the radiologist’s experience with a consolidated Radiologist Cockpit designed for productivity and ease-of-use in teleradiology settings.”

“By integrating with Konica Minolta, we’re giving teleradiology groups a smarter desktop that helps combat burnout and staffing shortages,” said Kyle Lawton, Co-founder and CEO of NewVue. “Radiologists get a faster, more intuitive workspace—making it easier for practices to attract, retain and empower top talent.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc.

About NewVue

Based in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions. Their flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows using AI to curate worklists tailored dynamically to the practice’s and each radiologist’s needs. The platform’s AI-driven data normalization facilitates seamless site onboarding and volume expansion. This approach boosts productivity, enhances job satisfaction, and supports scalable growth for radiology practices, improving patient care through increased professional fulfillment. www.newvue.ai

