Navitas Launches Industry-Leading 12kW GaN & SiC Platform, Achieving 97.8% Efficiency for Hyperscale AI Data Centers

TORRANCE, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced their latest 12 kW power supply unit (PSU) ‘designed for production’ reference design for hyperscale AI data centers with high-power rack densities of 120 kW.

The 12 kW PSU complies with Open Rack v3 (ORv3) specifications and Open Compute Project (OCP) guidelines. It utilizes Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs, a novel ‘IntelliWeave™’ digital platform, and high-power GaNSafe ICs configured in 3-phase interleaved TP-PFC and FB-LLC topologies to ensure the highest efficiency and performance, with the lowest component count.

The 3-Phase interleaved totem-pole power factor correction (TP-PFC) is powered by Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs with ‘trench-assisted planar’ technology, which has been enabled by over 20 years of SiC innovation leadership and offers world-leading performance over temperature, delivering cool-running, fast-switching, and superior robustness to support faster charging EVs and up to 3x more powerful AI data centers.

IntelliWeave digital control provides a hybrid control strategy of both Critical Conduction Mode (CrCM) and Continuous Conduction Mode (CCM), for light-load to full-load conditions, ensuring maximum efficiency while maintaining a simplistic design with low component count. This results in a 30% reduction in power losses compared to existing Continuous Conduction Mode (CCM) solutions.

The 3-phase interleaved full-bridge (FB) LLC topology is enabled by 4th generation high-power GaNSafe ICs, integrating control, drive, sensing, and critical protection features that allow unprecedented reliability and robustness. GaNSafe is the world’s safest GaN with short-circuit protection (350ns max latency), 2kV ESD protection on all pins, elimination of negative gate drive, and programmable slew rate control. All these features are controlled with four pins, allowing the package to be treated like a discrete GaN FET, requiring no VCC pin. Suitable for applications from 1 kW to 22 kW, 650 V GaNSafe in TOLL and TOLT packages are available with a range of R DS(ON) typ. from 18 to 70 mΩ.

The PSU is 790 x 73.5 x 40 mm and has an input voltage range of 180 – 305 V AC , outputting up to 50 V DC and delivering 12 kW when using input voltages above 207 V AC and 10 kW below this. Additionally, it implements active current sharing and over-current, over-voltage, under-voltage, and over-temperature protections. It has an operating temperature range of -5 to 45oC, a hold-up time of ≥20 ms at 12 kW, and an inrush current of ≤3 times the steady-state current below 20 ms. Cooling is via the PSU’s internal fan.

“The continuation and leadership of Navitas’ AI power roadmap has seen a quadrupling in output power – from 2.7 to 12 kW – in just over 24 months,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “This increase in power delivery is vital for the world’s data centers to support the exponential power demanded by the latest GPU architectures. The ‘designed for production’ PSU enables our customers to quickly implement a highly efficient, simple, and cost-effective solution to address the power delivery challenges for AI and hyperscale data centers.”

The 12 kW PSU was presented at Navitas’ ‘AI Tech Night’ on 21st May, alongside the Computex exhibition in Taiwan. For more information on this PSU and Navitas’ AI roadmap, please visit here or contact us at info@navitassemi.com

