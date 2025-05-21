XBP Europe to Update Investors at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 22, 2025

LONDON and SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Europe” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a pan-European integrator of bills, payments, and related solutions and services seeking to enable the digital transformation of its clients, is pleased to announce that it will be giving an update at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 22, 2025.

This live, interactive online event will give shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Andrej Jonovic, who will take questions from the audience. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com, or ask your questions during the event.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. will be presenting at 4:10 PM Eastern time for 12 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709483&tp_key=7518636947&sti=xbp

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. The link to the presentation will be posted on our website at https://investors.xbpeurope.com/.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe is a pan-European integrator of bills, payments and related solutions and services seeking to enable digital transformation of its more than 2,000 clients. The Company’s name – ‘XBP’ stands for ‘exchange for bills and payments’ and reflects the Company’s strategy to connect buyers and suppliers, across industries, including banking, healthcare, insurance, utilities and the public sector, to optimize clients’ bills and payments and related digitization processes. The Company provides business process management solutions with proprietary software suites and deep domain expertise, serving as a technology and services partner for its clients. Its cloud-based structure enables it to deploy its solutions across the European market, along with the Middle East and Africa. The physical footprint of XBP Europe spans 15 countries and approximately 30 locations and a team of approximately 1,500 individuals. XBP Europe believes its business ultimately advances digital transformation, improves market wide liquidity by expediting payments, and encourages sustainable business practices. For more information, please visit: www.xbpeurope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) and its industry, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements reflect the current expectations of Company management and are not guarantees of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: (1) legal proceedings against the Company or others; (2) the Company’s inability to meet the continued listing standards of Nasdaq or another securities exchange; (3) disruptions from the proposed acquisition of Exela Technologies BPA, LLC (“BPA”) and related bankruptcy proceedings of BPA and certain of its subsidiaries’; (4) failure to realize benefits from the November 2023 business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII; (5) acquisition-related costs; (6) changes in laws or regulations; (7) adverse effects from economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; (9) challenges in achieving profitability, retaining clients, managing growth, or recruiting and retaining personnel; and (10) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 19, 2025, as amended, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements represent the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events may alter these assessments, and they should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

The information posted on XBP Europe's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in XBP Europe should monitor XBP Europe’s website and its social media accounts in addition to XBP Europe’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Source: XBP Europe Holdings, Inc.