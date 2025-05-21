KraneShares Launches Strategic Wealth Model Portfolios — An Endowment-Style Approach to ETF Model Portfolios Emphasizing Alternatives and International Exposure

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KraneShares”), an asset management firm known for its global exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the KraneShares Strategic Wealth Model Portfolios.

These ETF model portfolios provide a comprehensive, global portfolio solution for financial advisors. They leverage the best of KraneShares’ and their leading asset management partners’ ETFs and market insights, emphasizing liquid alternatives and international exposure.

“Over the years, we have developed a unique set of ETFs at KraneShares. The Strategic Wealth Models can help investors understand how our ETFs fit into a total portfolio solution,” said Jonathan Krane, KraneShares CEO. “Through combining KraneShares’ strategies and expertise with products and inputs from our partners, we are able to create ETF model portfolios across various risk ranges that are unique in the marketplace.”

The KraneShares Strategic Wealth Model Portfolios expand global diversification compared to most model portfolio offerings and include 15-20% exposure to liquid alternatives, helping to protect the portfolio when traditional investments decline.

“We see a shift coming in global markets,” added Jonathan Shelon. “After a decade of US equity outperformance and a dominant US dollar, more globally diversified and alternatives-oriented portfolios will be important for growing and maintaining wealth. We are helping our clients prepare for a shifting macro landscape with our Strategic Wealth Models.”

The models currently include the following ETFs:

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity ETF (Ticker: KVLE)

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (Ticker: KEMX)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (Ticker: KWEB)

KraneShares Hedgeye Hedged Equity Index ETF (Ticker: KSPY)

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX)

iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (Ticker: AGG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Ticker: USHY)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (Ticker: IVOL)

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (Ticker: KCSH )

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income USD Bond ETF (Ticker: KHYB)

KraneShares Mount Lucas Strategy ETF (Ticker: KMLM)

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (Ticker: KRBN)

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (Ticker: REM)

KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call ETF (Ticker: KLIP)

KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF (Ticker: BUYO)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (Ticker: IVW)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Ticker: IJR)

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (Ticker: KBA)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Ticker: ICLN)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Ticker: IEI)

For more information on the KraneShares Strategic Wealth Models, please visit portfolios.kraneshares.com/kraneshares-strategic-wealth-model-portfolios/ or consult your financial advisor.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our team is determined to provide industry-leading, differentiated, and high-conviction investment strategies that offer access to key market trends. KraneShares offers innovative investment solutions tailored to three key pillars: China, Climate, and Alternatives. Our mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to capture the importance of these themes as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio.

