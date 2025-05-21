ibex Launches the 2025 CX Leadership Awards

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), the leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered CX solutions, today kicked off the 2025 CX Leadership Awards, which honor the top customer experience (CX) innovators, leaders, and contributors around the world.

This year’s CX Leadership Award nominees, selected from an ultra-competitive roster of renowned CX experts and visionaries, will be announced over the coming weeks. Winners will be crowned on June 11, 2025 at the ibex CX Leaders Dinner in Las Vegas during Customer Contact Week (CCW).

“As the AI-powered CX leader, ibex is pleased to congratulate the 2025 CX Leadership Award nominees for their industry leadership, technological innovation, and ability to leverage the latest digital and AI-powered solutions to redefine CX,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “Our experience working with the world’s most iconic brands to deliver differentiated customer experiences gives us a unique perspective to recognize the best of the best.”

The ibex CX Leadership Awards spotlight the individuals and organizations whose vision and innovation are actively reshaping the customer experience industry. Honorees excel in enabling seamless customer engagement, creating extraordinary customer experiences, and optimizing the customer journey.

ibex expertly combines cutting-edge AI technology with over 20 years of unparalleled CX expertise to create groundbreaking AI-powered solutions. ibex Wave iX solutions enable top brands to refine and elevate their customer interactions, ensuring a seamless customer journey while accelerating growth, enhancing service delivery, and maximizing impact.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

