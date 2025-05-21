MDB Capital Holdings Provides First Quarter 2025 Update

Addison, TX, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading disruptive technology companies, today provides an update on operations through and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Closed a public offering of common stock for HeartBeam, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) with gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million.

Completed LOIs for 3 new ”Big Idea” companies to launch in 2025.

Increased our MDBH shareholder base by 4.5% during Q1 2025.

Onboarded 111 new MDB Direct accounts during the first quarter, a 26% increase since the end of 2024.

Broadened our relationships with angel groups, RIAs and family offices to expand awareness and participation in public venture financings.

Exploring innovative new approaches to leverage our self-clearing platform to broaden our IPO offerings for early-stage and emerging companies beyond deep tech.

Revised executive compensation plan for four top executives to realign compensation incentives with shareholder interests.

“Despite the market volatility and cautious investor climate, we are seeing a steady flow of micro-cap companies with really exciting technologies that want to go public but have been unable to get the right partner to get them there. During first quarter, we have continued to work on a robust pipeline of new opportunities in the final stages of diligence which will enable us to focus on scaling the number of disruptive technology ideas we turn into valuable public companies this year,” said Christopher Marlett, Co-Founder and CEO of MDB Capital Holdings.

First Quarter 2025 Update Zoom Webinar at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and will be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can pre-register now for the Zoom webinar HERE. The live webinar can also be accessed on the day of the event through MDB’s investor relations website at https://investors.mdb.com/.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" into valuable public companies with a better approach to public venture capital. This approach involves community-driven financings of pre-revenue, early-stage disruptive technology companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB's overall criteria for investment.

MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate and provide services, which includes a self-clearing broker-dealer and trading platform and an integrated, intellectual property (IP) strategy consulting and law firm. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@mdb.com

