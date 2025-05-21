ASAPP Appoints Devidas Desai as Senior Vice President of Product Management

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today announced it has appointed Devidas Desai as senior vice president of product management. A seasoned product leader with over two decades of industry experience, Desai will spearhead product strategy and innovation, focusing on delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that redefine customer experiences.

“ASAPP is committed to delivering next-generation AI products that solve our customers’ most complex customer service challenges,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. “With a track record of delivering solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth, we’re excited to welcome Devidas to the ASAPP team. His strategic vision and user-centric mentality will fuel the next phase of growth as we continue to extend the limits of AI innovation to enhance customer engagement.”

Desai joins ASAPP from his previous role as senior vice president of product management at PolyAI , a provider of AI agents for enterprise customer service, where he led the development of voice-first customer service solutions including the launch of Agent Studio, the world’s first GenAI voice-first omnichannel customer experience (CX) platform. Prior to his role at PolyAI, Desai held key leadership positions at RingCentral , where he led its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) product offering, and Symphony.com , where he oversaw applications with nearly 500,000 active users across the world's largest banking institutions.

“Having worked in product management for over two decades, I recognize firsthand the immense value that ASAPP’s AI-driven solutions deliver in maximizing enterprise contact center efficiency,” said Devidas Desai, senior vice president of product management at ASAPP. “I look forward to joining a best-in-class team to spearhead product strategy, scale contact center capabilities, and advance innovation in conversational AI.”

Desai’s appointment marks another milestone in a year of tremendous growth for ASAPP, including the appointment of Priya Vijayarajendran as CEO. The company has also received numerous industry accolades, including recognition as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Customer Interaction Solutions Q2 2024 report and a leading vendor in Forrester’s The Conversation Intelligence Solutions for Contact Centers Landscape , Q1 2025 report.

ASAPP is an AI solution provider committed to solving the toughest problems in customer service. Because we automate what was previously impossible to automate, our AI-nativeⓇ solutions deliver more than efficiency gains. They redefine the role of AI in the contact center and lay the groundwork for businesses to reimagine their customer experience delivery in the age of AI. Leading enterprises rely on ASAPP’s generative and agentic AI solutions to dramatically expand contact center capacity and transform their contact centers from cost centers into value drivers. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com .