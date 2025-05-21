Aeroflow Health Expands Lactation Coverage for Mothers Across Twelve States Through Medicaid

The durable medical equipment provider is continuing its mission of improving maternal health outcomes by now providing virtual lactation services to new mothers under Medicaid.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. , May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, announced it has expanded access in twelve states by providing virtual lactation services such as breastfeeding classes, private lactation consultations and other remote offerings to new mothers at no cost through insurance including Medicaid.

With almost half of all births taking place under Medicaid, this massive expansion is crucial for new mothers to receive critical breastfeeding resources that have previously been inaccessible – especially since breastfeeding is one the most effective measures a mother can take to protect the health of her infant and herself. These new virtual lactation offerings will now be available for new mothers under Medicaid in Colorado, Virginia, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Washington D.C., Tennessee, New York, Vermont, Louisiana, North Carolina and Michigan.

"When we keep members at the center, we don’t just solve problems — we change lives. Through relentless advocacy and deep collaboration with our partners across states and health plans, we’ve built something bigger than access: we’ve built a path forward,” says Amanda Minimi, VP of Health Solution Marketing & Operations at Aeroflow Health. “Our reach now includes approximately half of all members living in maternal health deserts — communities where care is limited and voices often go unheard. That’s why we’re proud to partner with plans that recognize the power of innovation to close these gaps. Together, we’re delivering not just products and services, but live, virtual support that meets moms where they are — in their homes, on their terms — helping them build confidence, feel seen, and advocate for themselves. This is what a population health approach to maternal care looks like. And we’re just getting started."

Aeroflow Health has been partnering with Medicaid plans to serve as a member engagement access point with a reach of over 40% of all births in the United States by providing breast pumps and lactation services as a value addition in different states for years. Mothers will be able to access the new offerings through Aeroflow Heath’s maternal division, Aeroflow Breastpumps , which also features a mix of live online classes, private appointments, and a catalog of resources and clinical information to support mothers. The Aeroflow team simplifies the process by verifying the insurance coverage and providing patients with the products and services they’re directly covered for.

