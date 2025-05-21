Rimidi Partners with Salina Family Healthcare Center to Improve Hypertension Management with Remote Patient Monitoring

Atlanta, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimidi , a market-leading digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices, has announced its partnership with the Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) and its affiliated pharmacist-led hypertension clinic.

Salina Family Healthcare Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) located in Kansas that provides comprehensive, community-based care to underserved populations. SFHC is part of the Million Hearts initiative , a national initiative co-led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) with the goal of preventing one million heart attacks and strokes by improving cardiovascular health.

As part of its participation in Million Hearts®, SFHC’s clinical goal is to bring 80% of its patients diagnosed with hypertension under control. Under a Collaborative Practice Agreement with Salina’s primary care providers, patients are referred to SFHC’s pharmacist-led hypertension clinic for medication management, blood pressure monitoring, and specialty referral.

With this partnership, SFHC leverages Rimidi's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution within Athenahealth , the FQHC’s electronic health record (EHR), and cellular-enabled connected blood pressure cuffs to track trends in patients’ blood pressure in between in-person visits in order to provide appropriate and timely interventions. The integration will improve hypertension control among the Salina community, optimize patient intervention, and assist in reaching its Million Hearts® initiative goal.

“Many of our patients have social determinants of health impacting their healthcare, and monitoring blood pressure in-person can be challenging,” said Cassandra Shields, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor at SFHC . “With Rimidi’s RPM blood pressure devices, our clinic has been able to effectively bring a significant number of our patients’ hypertension under control and they have been able to make better decisions about their care.”

Nearly half of adults in the United States, 119 million, have hypertension , and only 1 in 4 have it under control. Understanding more about a patient’s level of hypertension control can help identify avoidable complications and appropriate treatment.

“Our partnership with Salina Family Healthcare Center is rooted in our commitment to cardiovascular health and community health centers,” said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Rimidi . “By leveraging Rimidi’s RPM solution, SFHC can keep track of its patients' vitals between clinic visits, ensuring timely and proactive management of hypertension.”

About Salina Family Healthcare Center

Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) stands as a vital pillar of healthcare for Salina and rural Kansas, delivering comprehensive, compassionate care to all, especially to underserved and uninsured individuals. As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), SFHC offers a wide range of services, including: Medical, Dental, Behavioral Health, Pharmacy, Eye Care Center, and Community Outreach.

SFHC is more than a provider of care — it is deeply rooted in healthcare education and workforce development. Since 1979, our Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program has trained more than 170 physicians, many of whom now serve in rural communities across Kansas. In 2022, we expanded our commitment to healthcare education by launching the Salina Family Healthcare Center Clinical Pharmacy Residency Program, offering post-doctoral clinical training for pharmacists serving Kansas communities.

Today, SFHC has become a regional hub for healthcare education. We welcome students from a wide array of disciplines, including medicine, dentistry, optometry, behavioral health, and more, helping prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals. From newborns to seniors, we provide primary care to individuals and families at every stage of life. SFHC continues to fulfill its mission at the crossroads of compassionate care and professional education. To learn more about our services and programs, visit salinahealth.org .

About Rimidi