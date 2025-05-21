Guaranteed Rate Affinity Welcomes Dino Guadagnino as Regional Vice President of Reverse Mortgages

CHICAGO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, has appointed Dino Guadagnino as Regional Vice President of Reverse Mortgages, strengthening its commitment to the reverse mortgage space and the senior borrowers it serves.

With 22 years in the industry and a background in accounting, Guadagnino has specialized in reverse mortgages since 2003. He joins GRA to lead the expansion of its reverse program—bringing more education, opportunity, and tools to agents, loan officers, and senior clients alike.

“I am excited to join Guaranteed Rate Affinity as the Regional Reverse Mortgage Sales Leader,” said Guadagnino. “GRA’s leadership team and their commitment to offering financial solutions to the senior population make this the ideal organization to grow the reverse mortgage program. We’re focused on building a team of reverse loan officers who align with our values and deliver the highest level of service to clients and partners.”

In addition to expanding outreach and education for reverse mortgages, Guadagnino will work closely with traditional loan officers to help them get certified in reverse lending and uncover new opportunities in the reverse for purchase space.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dino to the Guaranteed Rate Affinity family,” said Frank Ciardelli, SVP of Sales Performance. “His knowledge and leadership in reverse lending will be a game changer. Dino’s presence will help grow this business line, expand our offering, and provide seniors with the education and options they deserve.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Availability of reverse mortgage products varies by state and may not be offered in all areas. Contact a Guaranteed Rate Affinity loan officer for details on current state availability.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

