Ataccama strengthens data trust with automated lineage and cloud-native processing

BOSTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced the release of Ataccama ONE data trust platform v16.1. This new version introduces powerful data lineage and connectivity capabilities, including enhanced diagram export for audit and compliance use cases and improved lineage visualization tools. It also expands pushdown processing for cloud platforms, such as Azure Synapse and Google BigQuery. With these updates, Ataccama helps organizations more easily operationalize automated lineage, govern data across complex environments, and deliver trusted insights at scale.

As more organizations shift to hybrid and multi-cloud setups, their data becomes spread across multiple systems, teams, and tools. The result is a growing lack of visibility into the origin of data, how it changes, and its utilization. Without that visibility, building trust, ensuring compliance, and keeping costs down become harder.

According to Gartner , only 48% of digital initiatives achieve their business outcome targets, often because organizations struggle to find, understand, and trust their data in complex environments. Traditional approaches to data lineage focus too narrowly on technical users, leaving business teams without the context they need to make timely, informed decisions. When teams cannot see where data comes from or how it changes across systems, tracing issues, confirming accuracy, and meeting compliance expectations becomes increasingly difficult.

The Ataccama ONE data trust platform closes the data trust gap by giving organizations a comprehensive and portable view of how data moves, transforms, and impacts downstream systems. New capabilities make it easier to manage lineage across environments, including exporting diagrams for audits, preserving historical lineage states, and migrating metadata to support governance workflows and system changes. Teams can go beyond static data views to track sensitive information, audit its handling, and build confidence with point-in-time documentation. Expanded pushdown processing allows organizations to analyze data directly within cloud platforms like Azure Synapse and BigQuery, reducing movement, improving performance, and maintaining governance at scale. These updates enable teams to act faster, meet regulatory requirements, and confidently deliver trusted insights.

“This release makes our lineage capabilities more actionable and enterprise-ready,” said Jessica Smith , VP of Data Quality at Ataccama. “Visualizing lineage in highly regulated and complex sectors like financial services, insurance, or manufacturing is not enough. Organizations need capabilities that support audit readiness, migrations, and change control. These updates allow teams to export diagrams for compliance reporting and manage metadata to promote environments and enforce governance policies. These enhancements help teams meet regulatory demands while staying agile across their data landscape.”

New capabilities in v16.1:

Automated lineage and audit snapshots: Organizations can track lineage automatically across systems and export diagrams as point-in-time snapshots for compliance reporting. Additional features allow teams to preserve historical lineage states and migrate metadata between environments to support governance and system changes.

Organizations can track lineage automatically across systems and export diagrams as point-in-time snapshots for compliance reporting. Additional features allow teams to preserve historical lineage states and migrate metadata between environments to support governance and system changes. Enhanced visibility and collaboration: Users can customize and export lineage diagrams, drill down into detailed monitoring dashboards, and leverage improved search ranking to pinpoint issues quickly, accelerate troubleshooting, and present compliance metrics with greater precision.

Users can customize and export lineage diagrams, drill down into detailed monitoring dashboards, and leverage improved search ranking to pinpoint issues quickly, accelerate troubleshooting, and present compliance metrics with greater precision. Cloud-native data processing: Expanded pushdown processing allows organizations to analyze large datasets directly within cloud platforms like Azure Synapse and BigQuery, reducing data movement, accelerating performance, and significantly lowering cloud processing costs.

Expanded pushdown processing allows organizations to analyze large datasets directly within cloud platforms like Azure Synapse and BigQuery, reducing data movement, accelerating performance, and significantly lowering cloud processing costs. Support for big data workloads: Enterprises can now catalog, profile, and process Avro files stored on cloud storage systems, streamlining the integration and analysis of large and complex datasets.

Enterprises can now catalog, profile, and process Avro files stored on cloud storage systems, streamlining the integration and analysis of large and complex datasets. Enhanced connectivity and flexibility: Updates, including custom schema management for Snowflake pushdown and JWT authentication with HashiCorp Vault, further enable secure, flexible, and scalable enterprise data operations.



Ataccama ONE data trust platform v16.1 is available immediately. Organizations can learn more and request a demo at: https://www.ataccama.com/platform/data-lineage .

