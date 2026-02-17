Ataccama Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions for the Fifth Consecutive Time

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions. This marks the fifth consecutive time Gartner has positioned Ataccama in the Leaders Quadrant. This year, Ataccama was also positioned furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis among all evaluated vendors.

Gartner defines augmented data quality (ADQ) solutions as a set of capabilities that deliver advanced features to streamline the identification of quality issues, offer context-aware suggestions for corrective actions, and automate key data-quality processes to ensure cleaner, more reliable data.

Ataccama believes that its position as a Leader reflects its focus on building a unified data trust platform designed for the AI era. The Ataccama ONE Agentic platform integrates data quality and observability with cataloging, governance, and lineage under a single architecture. The embedded ONE AI Agent serves as a digital data steward that automates rule creation and accelerates workflows from detection to triage to remediation. This unified approach enables enterprises to move beyond monitoring issues after they occur and instead enforce data trust continuously across analytics pipelines and production AI environments.

“We’ve built a natively unified data quality platform that acts as a reliable data trust layer in enterprises’ modern AI stack, with our ONE AI Agent acting as a digital data steward to help teams implement and enforce data quality faster than ever,” said Jay Limburn, Chief Product Officer of Ataccama. “Unlike legacy data management suites fragmented by years of acquisition or point solutions that only observe data issues, we’re helping teams break free from disconnected data projects to finally scale trust across their entire data estate, from structured legacy systems to the unstructured data feeding LLMs. In our view, the Gartner research reflects the new criteria for data quality solutions, now that data trust is foundational enterprise AI.”

Gartner states that “By 2027, 70% of organizations will adopt modern data quality solutions to better support their AI adoption and digital business initiatives."

As enterprises adopt data products and scale AI into production, they require measurable indicators that data is reliable, governed, and fit for use. A multidimensional trust metric provides operational oversight, supports governance enforcement, and strengthens confidence in AI-driven outcomes, particularly in regulated environments where transparency and auditability remain critical.

To access the full report, visit: https://www.ataccama.com/analyst-research/2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-augmented-data-quality-solutions.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions, Sue Waite et al., 11 February 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product, or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the agentic data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and trusted for every decision and system. Powered by the ONE AI Agent, the platform delivers autonomous data quality by continuously monitoring, improving, and explaining data reliability across complex enterprise and multi-agent environments. Ataccama ONE unifies data quality, observability, lineage, and governance into a single architecture, ensuring data is consistent and explainable. This quality-first foundation ensures data is always fit for purpose and compliant with regulatory standards, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality, the 2026 Forrester Wave™ for Data Quality Solutions, and the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama provides the essential infrastructure for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

Media contact