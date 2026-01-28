Ataccama Named a Leader in Data Quality Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Quality Solutions, 2026. Ataccama received the highest score in the Strategy category among all evaluated vendors.

The report notes that “Ataccama is ideal for enterprises that want to accelerate their AI readiness and are seeking a cloud-first, AI-driven data quality platform with strong automation and observability.”

As enterprises transition from AI experimentation to production-grade deployments, the primary bottleneck has shifted from model logic to a lack of high-fidelity, trusted data. Ataccama believes this recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Quality Solutions, 2026, validates its vision to be the agentic data trust layer that sits between an organization’s data and its AI applications, driving the autonomous delivery of data products.

“The era of passive data monitoring is long gone. Knowing you have a data problem is not enough; you must be able to improve data in real time to ensure it is trusted and fit for purpose,” said Jessica Smith, VP of Data Quality at Ataccama. “Ataccama is the only data trust platform that closes the loop between detection and remediation, turning data from a potential liability into a verified asset for enterprise AI.”

Ataccama received the highest possible score (5.0) in five criteria within the Strategy category, including Vision, Innovation, and Roadmap. The report states: “Ataccama’s strategy is anchored in delivering an end-to-end platform under a single architecture. Its innovations reflect the vendor's strengths in embedding AI and agentic capabilities for automation and self-service... Its roadmap is highly robust, with continued investment in AI copilots and expanded support for unstructured data…”

The company’s Ataccama ONE AI Agent reduces the manual friction that stalls AI initiatives. By deploying autonomous data quality rule creation and enforcement, as well as issue detection and remediation, organizations can reduce the latency between data discovery and AI deployment by up to 83%.

As data quality becomes mission-critical for operationalizing agentic AI, Forrester recognizes Ataccama’s leadership for its ability to unify data quality, observability, and governance into a single architecture that accelerates enterprise AI readiness:

Unified visibility : By merging lineage and observability, Ataccama allows teams to trace how issues propagate, accelerating AI time-to-market by giving data scientists the transparency to deploy models with confidence.

: By merging lineage and observability, Ataccama allows teams to trace how issues propagate, accelerating AI time-to-market by giving data scientists the transparency to deploy models with confidence. Semantic intelligence : The platform understands the meaning of data to ensure it meets policy requirements, protecting organizations from regulatory risk.

: The platform understands the meaning of data to ensure it meets policy requirements, protecting organizations from regulatory risk. Remediation at scale : Ataccama moves beyond passive alerts to provide automated root-cause resolution, reducing operational overhead by eliminating manual data cleanup.

: Ataccama moves beyond passive alerts to provide automated root-cause resolution, reducing operational overhead by eliminating manual data cleanup. Support for unstructured data: Ataccama leverages Snowflake to preprocess unstructured data, ensuring documents and logs are governed and AI-ready.

“Ataccama’s strategy is anchored in delivering an end-to-end platform under a single architecture…” the report stated. “Its roadmap is highly robust, with continued investment in AI copilots and expanded support for unstructured data…”

To access the full report: The Forrester Wave™: Data Quality Solutions, Q1 2026.

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the agentic data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and trusted for every decision and system. Powered by the ONE AI Agent, the platform delivers autonomous data quality by continuously monitoring, improving, and explaining data reliability across complex enterprise and multi-agent environments. Ataccama ONE unifies data quality, observability, lineage, and governance into a single architecture, ensuring data is consistent and explainable. This quality-first foundation ensures data is always fit for purpose and compliant with regulatory standards, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Forrester Wave™ for Data Quality Solutions, the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality, and the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama provides the essential infrastructure for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

Media contact

press@ataccama.com