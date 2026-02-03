Ataccama reports record Q4 enterprise customer wins as data trust becomes required for AI 

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced record customer growth for Q4 2025, closing the year with a 30% compounded annual growth rate over the last three years. As enterprises move beyond experimental chatbots toward autonomous agentic systems, they now need governed, AI-ready data foundations to reduce operational risk and meet rising regulatory demands.

In addition to record customer growth, Ataccama signed over thirty $1M+ deals in 2025, another company record. That growth signals a shift across the Fortune 500: as AI adoption accelerates, organizations are treating data integrity as infrastructure, not a downstream cleanup step. To meet that bar, enterprises are deploying Ataccama’s Agentic ONE platform as the trust layer between fragmented data sources and AI systems operating at scale.



"The era of 'good enough' data is over. In the agentic era, a data error isn't just a manual hurdle -- it’s a systemic risk that scales as fast as the AI itself," said Mike McKee , CEO of Ataccama. "Our record new logo growth this quarter shows enterprises are moving away from slow, centralized data teams and projects toward agile, federated data teams and products. Ataccama delivers the data trust layer that connects fragmented sources to AI orchestration, so every autonomous decision stays grounded in governed, real-time reality."

In November, Ataccama launched its Agentic data trust platform to compress the path to AI-ready data. The ONE AI Agent helps organizations write and scale data quality rules faster, detect issues earlier, and remediate problems closer to the source. Instead of relying on data teams to manually spot and triage errors, the agent flags issues, alerts the right owners, and accelerates resolution across distributed environments.

Key business highlights from Q4 and FY2025 include:

Rapid AI adoption: Over 75% of new customers signed in Q4 have integrated Ataccama’s generative AI capabilities—focused on making data management more efficient and scalable—into active production workflows.

Over 75% of new customers signed in Q4 have integrated Ataccama’s generative AI capabilities—focused on making data management more efficient and scalable—into active production workflows. Ecosystem momentum: Partner-sourced pipeline grew by 40% in FY2025 as the AI Data Cloud (Snowflake) and global system integrators (Deloitte and Cognizant) increasingly mandate “data readiness” as a prerequisite for cloud modernization.

Partner-sourced pipeline grew by 40% in FY2025 as the AI Data Cloud (Snowflake) and global system integrators (Deloitte and Cognizant) increasingly mandate “data readiness” as a prerequisite for cloud modernization. Expansion efficiency: This demand helped drive a 16% rise in average ARR per customer for the year, as customers expanded Ataccama across new business units to support distributed AI initiatives.





The quarter also brought significant wins across highly regulated sectors where data precision is non-negotiable:

Global financial services: A leading firm deployed automated data controls within days, bypassing months of traditional training and technical onboarding to get to value faster.

A leading firm deployed automated data controls within days, bypassing months of traditional training and technical onboarding to get to value faster. Asset management: A major firm selected Ataccama to decentralize data ownership, allowing business users, not just IT, to verify data used for automated investment modeling.





“Data is at the core of how we grow and serve our customers, and at our scale, trust in that data is paramount,” said Jason Wright , manager of technical products and solutions at T-Mobile. “Ataccama provides us with a foundation our teams can depend on, with governed, curated data flowing through Snowflake to accelerate data quality and ensure our data is ready to power the next generation of AI-driven processes.”

By unifying data quality, observability, lineage, and reference data management into a single agentic platform, Ataccama helps enterprises streamline tools, reduce operational overhead, and scale governance without slowing delivery.

See how the world’s leading enterprises are trusting their data to fuel AI. Explore the Agentic data trust platform at https://www.ataccama.com/platform .

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the agentic data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the agentic data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and trusted for every decision and system. Powered by the ONE AI Agent, Ataccama ONE brings autonomy to data quality and governance, continuously monitoring, improving, and explaining the reliability of data across complex enterprise and multi-agent environments. At the core of the platform is Ataccama’s market-leading data quality, with modules built around it to unify data quality monitoring, catalog, lineage, observability, and reference data management, ensuring data is consistent and explainable. This quality-first foundation makes data the engine of trust, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Forrester Wave for Data Quality Solutions, the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality, and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

