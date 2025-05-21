American Kidney Fund Launches Disaster Relief Fund to Enhance its Rapid Response Program Helping Kidney Patients Affected by Disasters

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the official start of hurricane season approaches on June 1, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) has created a new Disaster Relief Fund, an enhancement of AKF’s long-running Disaster Relief Program. For more than 30 years, AKF’s Disaster Relief Program has been the nation’s sole rapid-response system that provides emergency financial assistance to dialysis and recent transplant patients. By establishing the new Disaster Relief Fund, AKF can now also accept donations throughout the year, ensuring more funds are available when a disaster strikes. By fundraising year-round instead of on a per-disaster basis, AKF hopes to be able to administer more emergency grants to dialysis and post-transplant patients who have been impacted by natural disasters.

“Natural disasters can severely disrupt any person’s life, but for someone living with kidney failure or a kidney transplant, they bring greater risks and are more likely to have serious consequences,” said AKF President and CEO LaVarne A. Burton. “When disaster strikes, AKF swiftly activates its Disaster Relief Program to distribute grants to as many people in need as funds allow. With the creation of the Disaster Relief Fund, we aim to replenish our resources to prepare us for future disasters and help ensure we have enough funds to serve dialysis and post-transplant patients in need during emergencies.”

Disaster relief grants help patients with low incomes replace lost medications and kidney-friendly foods (which may be spoiled due to power outages), pay for temporary housing and transportation to treatment, and replace clothing and personal essentials lost due to the natural disaster or the need to evacuate with little to no notice. AKF covers the administrative costs of this program so that 100% of donations may go directly to patients in need.

While the Disaster Relief Fund will be active on an ongoing basis, the Disaster Relief Program will continue to only be activated after a major disaster occurs. The areas that are considered affected by a disaster are determined by information reported by the dialysis community and federal and state disaster declarations. If the funds are available, AKF then opens up the grant program to receive applications.

To date, the program has provided emergency financial support in communities nationwide during more than 20 life-altering disasters—including over $420,000 in 2024 in response to the Houston storms and Hurricanes Helene and Milton. To date in 2025, AKF has provided disaster relief to kidney patients affected by the California wildfires.

To find out more or donate in support of AKF’s Disaster Relief Fund, visit AKF’s website.

In addition to individual donors, AKF’s Disaster Relief Fund is supported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., American Society of Nephrology, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., CorMedix, CSL Vifor, Foundation for Kidney Patients, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., the Schattner Foundation and Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

###

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.