Geneva, Switzerland, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Unveils Quantum-Resistant Cryptography with QS7001 to Secure Bitcoin Wallets Against Quantum Threat



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the deployment of its advanced post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) technology to protect Bitcoin wallets from future quantum computer attacks. Integrated into the cutting-edge QS7001 secure element, this solution marks a significant step in ensuring the long-term security of blockchain assets in a quantum era.

The Quantum Risk to Bitcoin Wallets

Bitcoin wallets rely on elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), specifically the secp256k1 curve, to generate public-private key pairs. While secure against classical attacks, quantum computers using Shor’s algorithm could potentially derive private keys from exposed public keys, compromising wallets when addresses are reused or transactions are broadcasted. This vulnerability threatens the integrity of decentralized finance as quantum computing advances.

SEALSQ’s Quantum-Resistant Solution

SEALSQ addresses the threat with a robust PQC stack based on CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium, NIST-standardized algorithms (FIPS 203 and ML-DSA) designed to withstand quantum attacks. These lattice-based algorithms ensure security against Shor’s and Grover’s algorithms, offering forward secrecy and unforgeable signatures.

Watch live demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNBYpQD9U2o

Key Features:

CRYSTALS-Kyber (Key Encapsulation Mechanism): Enables quantum-secure key exchanges between wallets and blockchain nodes, replacing vulnerable ECC-based protocols.

CRYSTALS-Dilithium (Digital Signature Algorithm): Provides quantum-resistant digital signatures, ensuring transaction authenticity and integrity.

QS7001 Secure Element: Hardware-Backed Security

SEALSQ’s PQC algorithms are embedded in the QS7001 secure element, a tamper-resistant chip optimized for resource-constrained environments like hardware wallets and IoT devices. The QS7001 enables:

Secure storage of post-quantum private keys.

Efficient quantum-resistant signing and key exchange operations.

Hardware-rooted trust with low power consumption, ideal for cold wallets and embedded systems.





Migration Framework for Blockchain Developers

SEALSQ offers a practical migration path for Bitcoin wallet developers and custodians:

Hybrid Cryptography: Supports a dual-stack approach (ECDSA + Dilithium) for backward compatibility during the transition to PQC.

Quantum-Safe Addresses: Introduces a new address format for quantum-resistant wallets, ensuring future-proof security.

Key Rotation Tools: Facilitates secure migration of legacy keys to PQC-protected keys, minimizing exposure risks.





Strategic Vision

“Quantum computing poses a real threat to blockchain security, but SEALSQ is ahead of the curve,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “Our QS7001 secure element, optimized for running both traditional and NIST-standardized PQC algorithms, empowers the blockchain ecosystem to stay secure in a post-quantum world, reinforcing SEALSQ’s leadership in semiconductor-driven cybersecurity.”

Mr. Moreira added, “Without trusted roots, no cryptography can be truly secure. Without post-quantum cryptography, no blockchain can be future-proof. The convergence of SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure microcontrollers and WISeKey’s Quantum RootKey infrastructure provides the only practical, scalable, and hardware-enforceable solution to defend Bitcoin from quantum threats. As the world transitions from classical to quantum computing, Bitcoin must evolve too. This evolution begins at the cryptographic root—trust anchored in post-quantum resilience. If Bitcoin is to remain a trusted store of value in the quantum era, its future may very well depend on what SEALSQ and WISeKey are building today.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.