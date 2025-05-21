Ascent AeroSystems and AgEagle Announce Strategic Collaboration to Integrate the RedEdge-P™ Camera with Spirit UAV

Ascent - AgEagle collaboration pairs best-in-class multispectral sensor with rugged, all-weather UAV hardware to advance UAS capabilities in agricultural markets

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025, the premier event for autonomy and uncrewed systems, Ascent AeroSystems, a global leader in the design and manufacture of rugged, compact, high-performance unmanned aerial systems, announces a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, to integrate the AgEagle RedEdge-P multispectral camera with its high-performance Spirit coaxial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The RedEdge-P multispectral camera will be the first multispectral solution integrated with Ascent’s high-performance, all-weather coaxial UAV platforms.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Providing high quality, insightful, actionable data through our technology is at the core of what we do, and it’s why we are collaborating with Ascent AeroSystems. Combining our advanced camera sensor technology with the Spirit platform is a natural fit. Working with manufacturers like Ascent enables us to deliver a new dimension of precision and capability to the agriculture sector.”

Under this MOU, the Ascent-AgEagle collaboration will further showcase the payload flexibility and future-proof nature of Ascent’s UAV platforms, while also demonstrating AgEagle’s ability to work with OEMs on modularity, compatibility, and custom interfaces, to solve mission-critical integration challenges in the agricultural UAV sector.

“The agricultural drone market is expanding, rapidly, and the need for reliable, high-performance, scalable UAS platforms is critical,” said Peter Fuchs, President of Ascent AeroSystems. “By pairing the rugged, reliable, all-weather design of the Spirit with the precision and efficiency of AgEagle’s industry-leading RedEdge-P camera, we are paving the way for further innovation and future growth within the agricultural sector.”

About Ascent AeroSystems

Founded in 2014, Massachusetts-based Ascent AeroSystems designs and manufactures rugged, coaxial unmanned aerial vehicles for defense, public safety, and industrial markets. Ascent’s compact, all-weather, aircraft-grade vehicles feature a unique cylindrical configuration that’s more portable, more durable, and offers greater dispatch reliability than conventional multirotors, ideally suited for mission-critical operations in the toughest environments.

Acquired in 2024 by Torrance, CA-based Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), a premier aerospace OEM with 50 years of manufacturing experience, Ascent operates as a wholly owned RHC subsidiary. For more information, visit ascentaerosystems.com.

About AgEagle

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Media Contacts

Amy Romano

Amy.Romano@ascentaerosystems.com

+1 617.845.3185

Andy Woodward

+1 469.451.2344

Andy.woodward@ageagle.com