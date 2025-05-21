U.S. Global Investors Lists Its GoGold ETF, Ticker GOAU, on the Colombia Securities Exchange Amid Growing Demand for Gold Exposure

San Antonio, TX, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a boutique investment firm specializing in precious metals and emerging markets, is pleased to announce that its gold-focused ETF, the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSE: GOAU), is now trading on the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (BVC), the Colombian Securities Exchange.

With this new listing, Colombian investors will gain access to the GoGold ETF, which offers exposure to companies engaged in the production of gold and other precious metals, either through active mining or passive royalty and streaming agreements.

GOAU is already listed in New York, Mexico and Peru. Its addition to the BVC—part of the Nuam market, which links stock exchanges in Colombia, Chile and Peru—further extends its presence and visibility across Latin America.

Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer, emphasizes the timeliness of this expansion: “The GoGold ETF’s listing on the BVC reflects Colombia’s increasingly sophisticated capital markets and growing appetite for diversified, international investment options. With gold making headlines amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability, we believe this is an ideal moment to bring GOAU to Colombia. The smart beta 2.0 ETF provides exposure to royalty and streaming companies, which we consider to be the ‘smart money’ of the gold and precious metals industry for their history of strong performance and prudent capital allocation.”

As of May 2025, only two gold-related ETFs are listed on the BVC—a physical gold ETF and a gold equity UCITS ETF. A UCITS ETF is one that adheres to the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) regulations in the European Union. GOAU, therefore, is the only BVC-listed, non-UCITS ETF that provides investors with access to companies involved in mining gold and precious metals.

GOAU is the Company’s second ETF to launch in Colombia, following the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS), which listed there in August 2024.

Why GOAU?

The GoGold ETF uses a smart-factor, rules-based investment strategy that combines the efficiency of passive investing with the selectivity of active management. The fund tracks the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners Index (GOAUX), which screens companies based on fundamentals such as valuation, profitability and balance sheet quality.

Unlike traditional gold mining funds that tend to concentrate on large-cap producers, GOAU focuses on high-quality, well-managed companies with consistent profitability. The GoGold ETF places special emphasis on North American royalty and streaming companies, which provide upfront capital to miners in exchange for a share of future production, while avoiding the heavy costs and risks of operating mines directly. A number of these firms, including Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, Royal Gold and Sandstorm Gold, have direct asset exposure to the Colombia market.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Please carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Obtain a statutory and summary prospectus for GOAU for this and other important information here. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Because the funds concentrate their investments in specific industries, the funds may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The funds are non-diversified, meaning they may concentrate more of their assets in a smaller number of issuers than diversified funds.

The funds invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The funds may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The performance of the funds may diverge from that of the index. Because the funds may employ a representative sampling strategy and may also invest in securities that are not included in the index, the funds may experience tracking error to a greater extent than funds that seek to replicate an index. The funds are not actively managed and may be affected by a general decline in market segments related to the index.

Gold, precious metals, and precious minerals funds may be susceptible to adverse economic, political, or regulatory developments due to concentrating in a single theme. The prices of gold, precious metals, and precious minerals are subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time and may be affected by unpredicted international monetary and political policies. We suggest investing no more than 5% to 10% of your portfolio in these sectors.

Airline Companies may be adversely affected by a downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for air travel and may also be significantly affected by changes in fuel prices, labor relations and insurance costs.

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners Index uses a robust, dynamic, rules-based smart-factor model to select precious minerals companies that earn over 50% of their aggregate revenue from precious minerals through active (mining or production) or passive (royalties or streams) means. The index uses fundamental screens to identify companies with favorable valuation, profitability, quality and operating efficiency. The index consists of 28 common stocks or related ADRs.

Smart beta 2.0 refers to a type of exchange-traded fund (ETF) that uses a rules-based system for selecting investments to be included in the fund portfolio.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to GOAU.