Creatd, Inc. Publishes Q1 2025 Financial Report Highlighting a $7.9M Improvement in Net Equity

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD), a holding company focused on acquiring synergistic companies, today announced the publication of its Q1 2025 financial results.

Q1 2025 Highlights:

Net equity improved by $7.9 million in Q1 2025, an 80% quarter-over-quarter increase from Q4 2024.

Revenues reached $721,815, up from $428,000 in Q1 2024, representing 70% year-over-year growth

Continued execution of uplisting strategy focused on strengthening the balance sheet and acquiring accretive operating businesses



A major contributor to the first quarter’s performance was the completed acquisition of Flyte , an emerging platform in the private aviation and travel technology sector. Flyte’s addition supports Creatd’s strategy of acquiring established businesses that deliver immediate financial results and align with long-term strategic goals.

The momentum from Q1 is carrying into Q2, notably with yesterday’s announcement of Creatd’s intent to acquire a stake in PCG Advisory and its affiliated companies for a collective $2.3 million. Given recent developments in Q2, Creatd has now achieved positive net equity for the first time in over four years since its Nasdaq listing. This is an important step toward applying for an uplisting to a national exchange in Q3 2025.

With a targeted closing at the end of June 2025, the PCG transaction is one of several deals designed to further increase the company’s net equity. In tandem, Creatd is reducing liabilities and advancing additional strategic transactions already in motion.

Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, commented:

“In addition to our accretive acquisitions and overall reduction in liabilities, we’re seeing improving financials across our existing businesses, Vocal and OG Collection . While many microcap companies chase short-term wins at shareholders’ expense, we’re focused on fundamentals: growing revenue and maintaining a strong balance sheet. We’re laying the groundwork for an uplisting, one transaction at a time.”

The full Q1 2025 Quarterly Report is available on OTC Markets .

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. focuses on investments and operations across technology, media, aviation, advertising, and consumer sectors. By leveraging its expertise in structured finance and acquisitions, Creatd identifies and nurtures opportunities within small-cap companies, driving growth and innovation across its diverse portfolio.

For investor inquiries, contact:

ir@creatd.com