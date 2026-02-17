VTAK Acquires 20% Interest in Creatd’s Subsidiary Fly Flyte, Inc.

Strategic Partnership: Creatd expanded Fly Flyte’s investor network by adding NYSE-listed VTAK as an investor in its subsidiary.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) announced that Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) has acquired a 20% equity interest in Fly Flyte, Inc., its subsidiary, through a secondary purchase from an existing shareholder. The transaction aligns with Creatd’s strategy of nurturing technology-enabled subsidiaries with scalable infrastructure and long-term value creation potential while maintaining Fly Flyte’s operational independence and strategic focus. Creatd welcomes VTAK as a partner in Flyte’s continued growth and success.

“Creatd is committed to building a portfolio of operating companies in the small-cap space,” said Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, Inc. “We see an opportunity to address the white space created by the contraction of middle markets over the last two decades. By integrating capabilities from banking, investing, advisory, branding, investor relations, financial analysis, and operational leverage, we can build a foundation of interlinked services to support growth-driven companies and provide pathways for them to scale or transition to listed entities.”

Fly Flyte is operational today, providing AI-enabled regional aviation services designed to increase accessibility and convenience. The company leverages certified aircraft, established routes, and scalable infrastructure to deliver real-time revenue while positioning for long-term expansion.

