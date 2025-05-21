Global Infection Control Market Size to Hit USD 417.94 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Healthcare-Associated Infection Prevention and Advancements in Sterilization Technologies

Austin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infection Control Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Global Infection Control Market was valued at USD 234.91 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 417.94 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. An increase in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), rising surgical volumes, fast expansion of medical infrastructure, and a strong worldwide focus on public health and hygiene, especially following the COVID-19 epidemic, are the forces behind this growth. Furthermore, driving the market's growth is growing knowledge of disinfection and sterilization's importance and strict regulations for these purposes throughout different areas.





U.S. Infection Control Market Trends

In the United States, the Infection Control Market is demonstrating strong growth, with a market value increasing from USD 59.62 billion in 2023 to USD 103.13 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.32%. Reflecting the nation's advanced healthcare system, great investment in hospital infrastructure, and strict infection control requirements by organizations such as the CDC and OSHA, the U.S. held a significant share of the global market in 2023. Further bolstering the U.S. industry are continuous studies on antibiotic resistance and more financing for initiatives aimed at preventing infections.

Rising surgical procedures, antibiotic-resistant strains, and new pathogens are changing the scene of infection management worldwide. WHO estimates that 10 in developing countries will get at least one healthcare-associated infection, and at least 7 out of every 100 hospitalized patients. Funding toward systems of infection surveillance and prevention has been raised by governments and international health organizations. Furthermore, driving market demand for efficient infection control technologies and practices are fast urbanization and growing healthcare access in developing countries.

While aging populations globally are increasing susceptibility to infections, thereby driving demand, the rise of minimally invasive operations, dental procedures, and cosmetic treatments has resulted in a dramatic increase in sterilizing requirements.

Infection Control Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 234.91 billion Market Size by 2032 US$417.94 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.66% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Category

With 62.73% of the infection control market share, the Consumables segment dominated the market in 2023. This segment comprises sterilizing wraps, gloves, masks, surgical drapes, gowns, and disinfectants. Key factors driving these items' leading share include their high turnover rate and repeated use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. Consumables have become crucial tools for avoiding cross-contamination, given the growing worldwide focus on hygiene, especially given the COVID-19 epidemic. Moreover, changing rules from healthcare organizations now suggest more regular changes of protective gear and disinfectants, which drives demand since they reflect more modern ideas. Manufacturers are also developing environmentally friendly and more powerful consumables, thereby promoting market expansion.

Consumables are also vital in outpatient care, long-term facilities, and emergency response environments, when quick and throwaway infection control measures are required. Public and commercial healthcare providers give this category great attention since demand in this sector guarantees a consistent income-generating.

By End-User

With 52.16% of the infection control market share, the Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023. Because of the complicated patient situations they treat, which include invasive surgeries, ICU treatment, and high-risk exposures, hospitals demand the best degree of infection control. Rising hospital admissions, especially in surgical and intensive care units, demand thorough sanitation and disinfection procedures. Furthermore, strict infection control policies are now necessary for hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), including ventilator-associated pneumonia and bloodstream infections.

Infection control compliance is now a primary focus in government obligations such the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reimbursement standards in the United States and equivalent rules in Europe and Asia. These specifications have driven hospitals to make investments in antimicrobial surfaces, UV disinfection robots, and modern sterilizing technology. The rising acceptance of artificial intelligence and digital surveillance systems for infection tracking inside hospitals is likely to further increase the growth of this segment through the forecast period.

Infection Control Market Segmentation

By Type

Equipment Disinfectors Washers Flushes Endoscope Reprocessors Sterilization Equipment Heat Sterilization Equipment Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Radiation Sterilization Equipment Filtration Sterilization Equipment Liquid Sterilization Equipment Others

Services Contract Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilization E-beam Sterilization Gamma Sterilization Others Infectious Waste Disposal

Consumables Infectious Waste Disposal Disinfectants Sterilization Consumables Personal Protective Equipment Others



By End Use

Hospitals

Medical Device Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Laboratories

Others

Regional Analysis

The North America region is leading the global infection control market with 39.09% of the total revenue share in 2023. The region's well-developed healthcare system, sophisticated surgical techniques, and great degrees of knowledge among patients and healthcare professionals help to explain the predominance. Under regulatory agencies such as the CDC, FDA, and Health Canada, the United States and Canada have thorough infection control procedures enforced.

A key worry is the rising frequency of antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States, which drives hospitals to make large investments in infection control. Furthermore, increasing the demand for dependable infection prevention products and services is the growth in outpatient care and long-term facilities in North America.

Driven by rising healthcare investments in China, India, and Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Key elements are government-led health insurance programs, improving hospital infrastructure, and increased hygienic consciousness. Rising population, fast urbanization, and an increase in surgical operations are likely to have a major influence on regional market expansion.

Recent Development

Offering faster cycles and better efficacy against multidrug-resistant bacteria, STERIS revealed in March 2024 the release of its enhanced vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizing equipment for hospital and laboratory applications.

Under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) raised its allocation for infection prevention research in January 2024, therefore indicating more federal support for infection control innovation.

