The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) proposes a reverse share split of ordinary shares

The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards AB ("FPC" or "the Company") has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a reverse share split of the Company's shares, whereby Class A and Class B shares will be subject to the reverse split at a ratio of 2,000:1, resulting in one (1) share for every two thousand (2,000) existing shares of the same class, with all class-specific rights and characteristics remaining unchanged (the “Reverse Share Split”). The Reverse Share Split is intended to be carried out during the third quarter of 2025.

In recent years, FPC has undertaken extensive transformation efforts, establishing a stronger foundation for sustainable profitable growth. Considering the Company's operational and financial progress, which enables continued growth initiatives, and to achieve an appropriate number of shares for the Company, the Board of FPC has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a reverse share split of the Company's shares.

The Reverse Share Split would mean that the Company’s Class A and Class B shares will be subject to a reverse split at a ratio of 2,000:1, resulting in one (1) share for every two thousand (2,000) existing shares of the same class, with all class-specific rights and characteristics remaining unchanged. The number of shares and votes in the Company would thereby decrease from 15,175,375,766 (7,875,000 A shares and 15,167,500,766 B shares) to 7,587,687 (3,937 A shares and 7,583,750 B shares). After the Reverse Share Split is carried out, the quota value will amount to approximately 21.353477 SEK per share.

The Company has undertaken to provide shares free of charge to shareholders whose number of shares is not evenly divisible by 2,000. The Company has assessed that a maximum of 520,000 Class B treasury shares are to be provided and will in total correspond to value of no more than SEK 5,200. This is thus deemed as the most cost-efficient manner to carry out the reverse share split and therefore being in the best interest of the Company and all shareholders. This means that all shareholders at the time of the Reverse Share Split will hold shares corresponding to a whole number of new shares.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting will be published in a separate press release.

