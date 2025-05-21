No KYC, 100x Leverage, Big Bonuses, Simple Interface — Why Beginners Love BexBack





SINGAPORE, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin has officially shattered the long-anticipated $100,000 barrier, marking a historic milestone for the crypto market. As shown in the latest TradingView chart, BTC continues to push higher, riding the upper edge of the Bollinger Bands with no signs of slowing down.





While the bull run creates exciting opportunities, traders are now facing a critical question: Which platform is best positioned to help them capitalize on this volatility?

Introducing BexBack — A Streamlined Futures Trading Platform Built for This Moment

In a sea of exchanges that are often overloaded, overcomplicated, or overregulated, BexBack stands out with its fast, frictionless, and fully non-KYC approach to crypto derivatives trading.

Whether you're a seasoned leverage trader or just getting started, BexBack delivers a powerful yet simple experience, offering:





— Trade anonymously with just an email 100% Deposit Bonus + $100 Trading Bonus — Double your capital and get a head start



— Double your capital and get a head start Up to 100x Leverage — Maximize your position in times of volatility



— Maximize your position in times of volatility Free Demo Account — Practice with 10 BTC and 1,000,000 USDT risk-free



— Practice with 10 BTC and 1,000,000 USDT risk-free 50+ Perpetual Contracts — Including BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL and more



— Including BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL and more Zero Spread, No Slippage — What you see is what you get



Security and Speed in One Package

BexBack isn’t just fast — it’s secure. With cold wallet fund storage, multi-signature withdrawal approvals, and real-time risk monitoring, the platform ensures your assets and trades are well protected.

Global Access, Real Freedom

BexBack proudly serves a global user base. With no mandatory KYC, even traders from regions with limited access to traditional exchanges can participate freely and instantly.

About BexBack?

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform offering up to 100x leverage on futures contracts for BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and over 50 other digital assets. Headquartered in Singapore, the platform also operates offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina. Like many top-tier exchanges, BexBack holds a U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) license and is trusted by more than 500,000 traders worldwide. The platform accepts users from the United States, Canada, and Europe, with zero deposit fees and 24/7 multilingual customer support, delivering a secure, efficient, and user-friendly trading experience.

As Bitcoin Enters Price Discovery, Don’t Get Left Behind

Markets like this don’t come around often. Whether you’re aiming to ride short-term price swings or position for long-term growth, BexBack provides the tools, leverage, and freedom you need to trade your way.

Create your account , claim your bonuses, and trade with confidence — all on BexBack.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

