Virtual Reality Headset Market Set to Skyrocket by 2032, Surge in Immersive Tech Adoption Drives Demand | SNS Insider

Pune, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Reality Headset Market Size Analysis:

“According to the latest report by SNS Insider, the Virtual Reality Headset Market was valued at USD 10.99 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 75.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.96% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”

U.S. Virtual Reality Headset Market to Soar from $1.88B in 2023 to $13.79B by 2032

The U.S. Virtual Reality Headset Market was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.92%. Growth is driven by high demand in gaming, healthcare, and enterprise training applications. Advancements in display tech and 5G are accelerating adoption.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Carl Zeiss AG – (ZEISS VR One Plus)

Facebook Technologies, LLC (Oculus) – (Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest 2)

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) – (Google Cardboard, Google Daydream View)

HTC Corporation – (HTC Vive Pro 2, HTC Vive XR Elite)

LG Electronics Inc. – (LG 360 VR)

Microsoft Corporation – (HoloLens 2, Windows Mixed Reality Headsets)

Razer Inc. – (Razer OSVR)

FOVE, Inc. – (FOVE 0)

Valve Corporation – (Valve Index)

HP Inc. – (HP Reverb G2)

Merge Labs Inc. – (Merge VR Headset, Merge AR/VR Cube)

Meta Platforms Inc. – (Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – (Samsung Gear VR, Samsung Odyssey+)

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (Sony Group Corporation) – (PlayStation VR, PlayStation VR2)

Virtual Reality Headset Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 10.99 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 75.04Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.72 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Immersive Gaming and Entertainment Drives Growth in the Virtual Reality Headset Market

By Product Type: Standalone Dominates, Smartphone-Enabled Fastest Growing

Standalone segment led the market in 2023, capturing 43.29% share, owing to its all-in-one nature without requiring external devices. Consumers and enterprises love them for the convenience, built-in processors and portability. Currently, even Oclusus Quest and Pico Neo are commonly employed in diverse sectors for gaming, skills training, and virtual tours.

Smartphone-connected headsets segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to cost-effectiveness and availability. Augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) smartphones become more powerful, so entry-level AR/VR experiences become easier to deploy and access by a broader audience. Home to many of the emerging market trendsetters, this drive is primarily powered by educational apps, mobile gaming, and virtual tourism as full-featured headsets remain cost-prohibitive for many.

By Application: Gaming Dominates, Education Fastest Growing

The gaming segment dominated the market and accounted for 29.76% of revenue share in 2023, due to immersive gameplay experiences, coupled with the rapid proliferation of VR-compatible games and platforms. Intuitive Interaction, Real-Time Feedback & Immersive Realism: VR gaming attracts a large consumer base of millennials and Gen Z. The segment will thus continue to grow, with the growing popularity of esports and online multiplayer VR games supported by hardware advancements such as reducing latency.

The education segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, Due to the demand for remote learning and virtual labs. Immersive environments and real-time simulations provided by VR serve to support better retention of information. The government and NGOs have introduced several reforms, and with more than one billion dollars of investment in hand, institutions have embraced VR for STEM, history and medical training.

By End-Device: High-End Devices Dominate, Low-End Fastest Growing

The high-end segment dominated the market and accounted for 56.43% of revenue share in 2024, and with high-end specifications comes a high-end quality of display tracking and hardware integration. These are used throughout industries such as aerospace, automotive, and professional training, where accuracy and immersion are key. It also brings enterprise-scale VR applications with advanced analytics and real-time collaboration support for devices in this category.

The low-end devices is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as these are aimed at consumers on a budget and developing markets. Often referred to as basic VR headsets, they work with virtually any smartphone or low-end headset, and are great options for entry-level gaming, virtual travel, and educational content if your budget does not permit investing in high-end headsets.

Virtual Reality Headset Market Segmentation:

By End-device

Low-end device

Mid-range device

High-end device

By Product Type

Standalone

Smartphone-enabled

Standalone PC-connected

By Application

Gaming

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

Telecommunications

Others

By Region: Asia-Pacific Dominates, North America Fastest Growing

In 2023, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share, thanks to massive adoption in the countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. VR demand is growing, however, due to government investments in tech infrastructure, increasing gaming culture, and move toward educational digitization. Growth is also fueled by major regional manufacturers and by growing smartphone penetration.

The fastest CAGR in the forecast period is expected to be registered in North America, owing to early adoption of the technology, robust presence of VR players, and a high level of VR integration in industries such as defense, healthcare, and education. The strong investment portfolio in R&D and metaverse-related projects will further catalyze VR growth for the region.





