New Book PROMOTE HER! Empowers Future Female Leaders

Charleston, SC, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the Trump Administration’s anti-DEI initiatives, management and leadership consultant Dr. David Marshall cuts through the noise to advocate for more female leadership in executive roles in a new book. In “Promote Her!”, Dr. Marshall seeks to empower future female leaders by celebrating the 58 women leading Fortune 500 companies in 2025, and while Dr. Marshall highlights the progress that has been made in female leadership, he also wants to see that number rise. Having spent his career helping individuals and businesses achieve their goals through proven strategies and effective communication, he has seen firsthand the benefits of female leadership, and his experiences with his clients are a testament to the remarkable achievements that can be realized through hard work, education and a passion for making a difference.

Underscoring the value of setting clear expectations, providing tools for success and ensuring accountability for sponsors, the book emphasizes the importance of establishing formal policies that encourage mentorship and coaching for women. Calling for a continued focus on developing, retaining and promoting female talent within business, Dr. Marshall explores the protocols and programs needed to identify and support high-potential women in leadership roles. Dr. Marshall said, “I want professional and educated women who are striving to become executives to know that their goals are attainable.” Dr. Marshall’s informative guide is a must read for any woman looking to climb the corporate ladder straight to the top.

“Promote Her!” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

David Marshall is a consultant, writer and U.S. Navy veteran. After retiring from over 21 years of service in the Navy, he earned a Doctorate in Management from Colorado Technical University. In 2018, he founded Neithdos Consulting, a company that blends military discipline with academic insights to offer clients expert guidance in leadership, training and technical writing. He is the author of numerous articles and blogs, offering practical advice on executive leadership, organizational development and personal success. He lives in Summerville, South Carolina with his wife.

