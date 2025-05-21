Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Second Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, June 5, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

 Q2-2025 Results Conference Call
    
 Date:Thursday, June 5, 2025
 Time:8:00 a.m
 Dial-in numbers:1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
 Live audio webcast:www.tc.tc/investors 
    
 Conference Recording Playback
    
 Availability dates:June 5 to June 21, 2025
 Access telephone numbers:1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
 Access code:94845 #
    
 2025 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
  
 3rd quarter:Thursday, September 4, 2025
 4th quarter:Wednesday, December 10, 2025
    
    

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc


