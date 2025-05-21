Advancing Clean Energy Equity: Clean Power Alliance Opens 2025 Power Share Request for Offers

Los Angeles, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the nation’s leading green power provider and California’s largest community choice energy aggregator, today announced the launch of its 2025 Disadvantaged Communities Green Tariff (DAC-GT) Power Share Request for Offers (RFO). This competitive solicitation invites proposals for new front-of-the-meter renewable energy projects that will support CPA’s commitment to removing financial barriers to accessing clean energy.

The Power Share program provides 100% renewable energy at a 20 percent monthly bill discount to income-qualified customers living in eligible disadvantaged communities (DACs). Through this RFO, CPA seeks to procure qualifying renewable energy resources that can help fulfill its recently expanded capacity allocation from the California Public Utilities Commission.

“The Power Share program is one of CPA’s most impactful efforts to bring the benefits of clean energy to the communities that need it most,” said CPA CEO Ted Bardacke. “Through this solicitation, we look forward to partnering with developers who share our vision of an equitable clean energy future.”

CPA’s Power Share program currently serves over 10,000 low-income customers. Projects contracted for and built under this new solicitation will enable CPA to continue to serve those customers with new projects built in and around its service territory.

To participate in the solicitation, projects must meet the following criteria:

Be new, front-of-the-meter solar resources that meet California Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) requirements

Range from 500 kW to 11 MW in size

Achieve commercial operation no later than December 31, 2028

Be located within five miles of a designated DAC within Southern California Edison’s Service Territory

Proposals will be evaluated using both quantitative and qualitative criteria. Quantitative criteria include project economics and performance, while qualitative considerations include environmental stewardship, workforce development, project location, and benefits to local communities.

Interested developers must complete the Proposer Registration Form to receive notifications and access submission documents, available on the CPA RFO website.

A bidder webinar will be held on June 4, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PST to provide an overview of the RFO process. Registration is required to participate.

RFO Key Dates

May 21, 2025 – RFO Issuance and Q&A Opens

– RFO Issuance and Q&A Opens June 4, 2025 – Proposer Webinar

– Proposer Webinar June 11, 2025 – First Q&A Submission Deadline

– First Q&A Submission Deadline June 18, 2025 – First Round of Q&A Responses Posted

– First Round of Q&A Responses Posted July 2, 2025 – Second Q&A Submission Deadline

– Second Q&A Submission Deadline July 11, 2025 – Second Round of Q&A Responses Posted

– Second Round of Q&A Responses Posted Aug. 1, 2025 – RFO Proposal Submission Deadline (by 11:59 PM PST)

– RFO Proposal Submission Deadline (by 11:59 PM PST) Aug. 29, 2025 – Notification of Shortlisted Proposers

– Notification of Shortlisted Proposers Sept.–Nov. 2025 – PPA Negotiations and Awards

– PPA Negotiations and Awards Dec. 4, 2025 – Final Opportunity for CPA Board PPA Approval

– Final Opportunity for CPA Board PPA Approval Dec. 23, 2025 – CPA Deadline for Submission of Executed PPAs to CPUC

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated, not-for-profit electricity provider serving 38 cities and the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification, and customer bill savings. CPA has an investment-grade credit rating of A-minus from S&P Global Ratings.

View CPA’s most recent Impact Report here. Learn more about CPA at www.cleanpoweralliance.org.