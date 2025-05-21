EXEL Industries: Total number of voting rights and shares at 04.30.2025

 | Source: EXEL INDUSTRIES EXEL INDUSTRIES

EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights
April 30, 2025

  		6,787,900

  		Theoretical voting rights: 9,891,627
Exercisable voting rights*: 9,885,698

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2025.04.30_EN

Recommended Reading