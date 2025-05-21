TSplus Releases Remote Support Android V4: Smarter, Broader, and Now Compatible with Android TV

LYON, France, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is proud to announce the release of version 4 of its Remote Support app for Android. This major update marks a new step in the continuous evolution of the product, bringing increased compatibility, refined performance, and broader usability. As part of TSplus ongoing commitment to accessible, powerful remote assistance tools, this version introduces full support for Android TVs — opening the door to exciting new use cases in both home and professional environments.

Constant Improvements Make Remote Support for Android a Versatile Product

Since the start of the year, TSplus has consistently delivered improvements to its Remote Support Android application. With each update, the app has grown in performance, compatibility, and usability. Now, with the release of Version 4, a major milestone has been reached: full support for Android TVs.

This latest version expands device compatibility to include arm32 and x86 architectures, adding over 2,300 new models and bringing the total supported Android devices to 22,720 (source: Google Play Store). These two architectures are commonly found in Android TV-based devices thanks to their affordability and broad adoption in commercial hardware.

In France, for instance, Free's Freebox Player Pop — a popular Triple Play AndroidTV box — now runs the Remote Support app seamlessly. This enhancement marks a key step forward in TSplus' mission to make remote assistance accessible everywhere, even in living rooms and on public-facing digital signage.





Remote Support for Android: A Game-Changer for IT Maintenance and Remote Assistance

With the new Android TV compatibility, Remote Support for Android V4 unlocks powerful new use cases:

Home or Office : Use Viewer mode to support others or cast a PowerPoint presentation from PC to TV when HDMI isn’t available.

: Use to support others or cast a PowerPoint presentation from PC to TV when HDMI isn’t available. Retail & Fast Food : Troubleshoot self-service ordering kiosks at restaurants like McDonald’s.

: Troubleshoot at restaurants like McDonald’s. Public Transport : Remotely access ticket machines or schedule display boards in train, tram, and bus stations.

: Remotely access or in train, tram, and bus stations. Airports : Provide support to digital signage and interactive displays .

: Provide support to and . Cinema & Events : Maintain or configure ticket ordering stations .

: Maintain or configure . And more!

The Sharer mode allows users to securely share their screen and receive help from a remote technician, even without a touchscreen. Meanwhile, Viewer mode lets support agents control Android sessions directly — all while ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience on devices not traditionally designed for remote control.

With improved navigation for AndroidTV, optimized network usage, and support for D-PAD and global action commands, this update brings meaningful upgrades for technicians and users alike.

TSplus invites users to download the latest version of Remote Support Android directly from the Google Play Store.

For IT professionals and helpdesk teams, this update opens new doors to efficient, secure remote support — wherever Android is running!

Press Contact: Caleb Zaharris Marketing Director caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51b4bf7f-a371-4ce3-939c-bd59d38aa9b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f55f588-02bc-41ed-89f2-510ac0e7dc41