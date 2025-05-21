Half-yearly financial report of Ascencio SA

DYNAMIC LETTING ACTIVITY & SOLID DEBT STRUCTURE

6.95%
GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO		2.18%
AVERAGE COST OF DEBT		-0.1%
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO		96.7%
EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE		95.2%
INTEREST RATE HEDGING RATIO



OPERATING RESULTS

  • Rental income: €27.1 million, up by 2.8% from €26.3 million at 31/03/2024
  • EPRA Earnings: €19.0 million, up 5.7% from €18.0 million at 31/03/2024
  • EPRA Earnings per share: €2.88 (vs €2.72 at 31/03/2024)
  • Net result: €18.7 million (vs €5.7 million at 31/03/2024), the significant increase being due to the difference in revaluations (-€0.3 million vs -€12.2 million) between the two periods
  • EPRA occupancy rate: 96.7%, down from the 97.8% recorded at 30/09/2024

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

  • Fair value of the real estate portfolio: €746.0 million (vs €748.6 million at 30/09/2024)
  • Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 43.5% (vs 42.1% at 30/09/2024)
  • Intrinsic value per share (EPRA NTA): €64.23 (vs €65.80 at 30/09/2024)

Half-yearly financial report- 31.03.2025