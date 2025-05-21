PRISM MarketView Highlights Vision Marine Technologies’ Role in Electrifying the Boating Industry

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView has published an exclusive interview with Alexandre Mongeon, CEO and Co-Founder of Vision Marine Technologies (Nasdaq: VMAR), a company at the forefront of electric marine propulsion. Vision Marine is leading the transformation of recreational boating through fully integrated electric propulsion systems, commercial-ready vessels, and strategic partnerships with manufacturers.





Alexandre Mongeon, CEO and Co-Founder of Vision Marine Technologies

In the interview, Mongeon outlines Vision Marine’s latest product milestones, IP developments, and multi-channel expansion strategy.

“The electrification of transportation is extending to the water, transforming how boats are powered, built, and experienced,” said Mongeon. “Our focus is on delivering a scalable solution that offers performance and simplicity, without the trade-offs of legacy gas-powered systems.”





A Platform Built for Scale

Vision Marine’s flagship product is the E-Motion™ 180E, a 180-horsepower electric propulsion system offered in both inboard and outboard formats. The system includes marine-optimized battery packs, proprietary software, and custom control architecture. It is now deployed across more than 22 boat models from over 10 brands.

To support factory-level integration, the company also offers the E-Motion™ Powerpack, a modular propulsion unit designed for pontoon boats. Vision Marine has also expanded into direct-to-consumer sales, launching its own electric models such as the V30 and V24.

“Beyond working with manufacturers, we have broadened our strategy to include direct-to-consumer sales. This allows us to control more of the value chain and accelerate our brand presence,” said Mongeon.

A recently launched 24-foot electric pontoon, developed in partnership with Massimo, is being distributed through more than 600 dealers across the U.S.

“The Massimo-Vision Marine partnership is a key milestone in our expansion strategy. Together, we launched a new 24-foot electric pontoon, which is being rolled out to more than 600 Massimo dealers across the United States.”

Advancing IP and Performance

Vision Marine has filed 15 patents to date, with 12 granted and 3 filed in the last 60 days. Innovations include a software-based overload protection system, a token-based secure communication gateway, and an adaptive water pump control system that dynamically adjusts cooling based on real-time usage.

“Our research and development team is focused on performance, safety, and system intelligence.”

OEM Collaborations and Strategic Focus

Vision Marine’s OEM relationship with STERK has led to purpose-built integration of its propulsion system into redesigned vessels.

“STERK is an innovative partner that shares our vision. Instead of simply fitting our propulsion system into existing hulls, we worked together to redesign the internal layout of their vessels.”

Looking ahead, Vision Marine is focused on:

Expanding commercialization through OEMs and direct sales

Evaluating dealership acquisitions to support vertical integration

Growing recurring revenue through rentals, licensing, and future software services



“We are focused on three things. First, expanding commercialization of our E-Motion™ platform through both OEMs and direct sales. Second, evaluating dealership acquisitions to build a vertically integrated retail strategy. Third, continuing to grow recurring revenue through rentals, licensing, and future software services.”

The full Q&A provides insight into Vision Marine’s approach to scaling clean propulsion across a rapidly growing market. https://prismmarketview.com/vision-marine-technologies-powering-the-future-of-electric-boating/

