Press release - SPIE - Successful €600 million Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuance

Cergy, May 21st, 2025

SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, today announces the successful placement of a €600 million sustainability-linked bond, with a 5-year maturity and a coupon of 3.75%.

This issuance is fully aligned with the Group’s strategy to optimize its debt structure while placing its environmental commitments at the core of its financial policy.

The net proceeds of the issue will be used to refinance the €600 million bond issued in 2019. This refinancing will enable the Group to extend the average maturity of its debt while maintaining an attractive average cost of financing.

The offering was significantly oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand from institutional investors and their confidence in SPIE’s credit quality, rated BB+ by both S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited and Fitch Ratings.

Jérôme Vanhove, Group Chief Financial Officer, commented: “The success of this bond placement reflects investors’ unwavering confidence in SPIE’s highly cash generative business model, as well as their appreciation of our ability to balance economic and environmental performance. This issuance, carried out on favourable terms, strengthens the Group’s financial flexibility to support its future development. It also marks a new milestone in integrating our sustainability commitments into our financing strategy, as all of our debt will now be indexed to environmental criteria.”

The transaction was led by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale (acting as Global Coordinators), together with Commerzbank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A., ING, La Banque Postale and J.P. Morgan. Crédit Agricole CIB acted as Sustainability-Linked Structuring Advisor.





