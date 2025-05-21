OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration to Pioneer Novel mRNA Technologies

OSE Immunotherapeutics to lead French consortium with Inside Therapeutics and MiNT Laboratory (University of Angers) secures €1.3 million in funding from

Bpifrance and Région Pays de la Loire



NANTES, France – May 21, 2025, 6:00pm CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), today announces a strategic collaboration with Angoulême/Bordeaux- based Inside Therapeutics and Angers-based MiNT Laboratory to develop mRNA therapeutics and accelerate nanodrug development. OSE Immunotherapeutics has received €1.3 million in non-dilutive funding from the “I-Démo régionalisé” call for collaborative projects, part of the “France 2030” plan, operated by Bpifrance on behalf of the French State and the Pays de la Loire Region

OSE Immunotherapeutics will lead a 36-month program named “HexARN” to address the challenges of RNA-based therapies, specifically RNA molecules protected by lipid nanoparticles (LNP). While this technology has disrupted medical fields from infectious diseases to oncology, there is still much to improve in terms of therapy selectivity, safety, expand therapeutics targets, and ensure manufacturing scalability.

HexARN will leverage French expertise and innovation to tackle these challenges bringing three unique organizations together: OSE Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class therapies in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation; Inside Therapeutics, a key player offering a unique and scalable RNA-Lipid formulation technology; and MiNT Laboratory, a tripartite research team (INSERM, CNRS, University of Angers) specializing in the development of drug delivery systems (DDS), their physicochemical characterization and purification.

Through HexARN, OSE Immunotherapeutics will develop novel RNA therapeutics and delivery methods to fine-tune immune responses in inflammatory disorders and autoimmune diseases, leveraging the advantages of RNA-based therapy over conventional antibody approaches. Inside Therapeutics will optimize scalable and reproducible formulation systems, while MiNT Laboratory will ensure reliable quality control with innovative techniques for physicochemical characterization and purification of nano-formulations. The consortium's combined expertise will address major technological challenges and advance mRNA therapeutic assets towards industrial and clinical milestones.

Aurore Morello, Head of Research and Director of R&D Programs at OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: “We are incredibly grateful to Bpifrance and Région Pays de la Loire for their support and vision in recognizing the potential of this initiative. HexARN, is about the people and the innovation happening right here in the west of France. It’s about bringing together brilliant minds from different fields. When engineers, scientists, researchers and pharmacists work hand in hand, we spark real innovation and address real challenges.

This partnership is more than about cutting-edge science and technology, it's about creating solutions that have a tangible impact on people's lives. We believe that innovative mRNA therapeutics and delivery methods will be part of future transformative medicines and will offer new hope for patients and push the boundaries of medical research in the way we treat cancer and inflammatory diseases in modulating immune cell responses.”

Thomas Guérinier, CEO and Co-founder of Inside Therapeutics: “The collaboration with OSE and MiNT provides us with a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the uniqueness of our technology for the development of mRNA therapies from early development through to clinical trials and GMP production. The HexARN project fits perfectly with our mission to accelerate patient access to nanotherapies. We thank the French BPI for supporting us in this challenge.”.

Brice Calvignac, Full Professor in Chemical engineering at Angers University and Researcher at MiNT: “Beyond the impact of our know-how and innovations in formulation, purification and physicochemical characterization on the program HexARN, this industrial-academic collaboration will be beneficial to all partners and as regards MiNT and its SynNanoVect platform, this new experience will help our teams to improve and value our expertise on the development of nano-formulations and the RNA innovative therapies”.

ABOUT INSIDE THERAPEUTICS

Inside Therapeutics has been co-founded in 2022 by Thomas Guerinier, Matthieu Kerhuel, Audrey Nsamela, Robin Oliveres and Alexis Peyroles. Its mission is to provide the right tools to ensure seamless scalability all along nanoparticle-based drug development process and unlock the full potential of the RNA-LNP vaccines and therapeutics. Inside Therapeutics is developing the only streamlined nanoparticle synthesis platform that accelerates screening to production time while maximizing the chances of success of drug development. For additional information: https://insidetx.com/

ABOUT THE MiNT LABORATORY

The MiNT laboratory is funded by the University of Angers, as well as the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM) and The French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). Located within the Hospital Facility, the MiNT laboratory consists of 40 researchers and PhD students with expertise in diverse fields including colloids and interfaces physical chemistry; galenic; chemical engineering for pharmaceutical formulation; preclinical and biological evaluation; and imaging. All our research is focused on the design of nano- and micro-scaled drug delivery systems of therapeutics (encompassing proteins, anti-cancer drugs, DNA, SiRNA, mRNA, etc.) and/or imaging probes. Since 2023, MiNT has included a technical platform dedicated to public and private projects: the SynNanoVect platform (ISO 9001 v2015 certified). For additional information: https://mint.univ-angers.fr/en/index.html and https://www.univ-brest.fr/synnanovect/

ABOUT FRANCE 2030: REGIONAL IMPLEMENTATION

To support the implementation of France 2030 in all regions, the government has appointed deputy-prefects responsible for “France 2030 and the acceleration of industrial projects” in each department. These deputy-prefects will be responsible for relaying the initiatives and, above all, helping to support industrial projects, in all areas covered by the State, in conjunction with local authorities. In addition, the regional prefects and their departments, particularly the SEER (Regional Economic State Services) within the DREETS (the decentralised regional services of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Labour), provide technical expertise to companies and departmental prefectures. They also bring together the State’s partners, starting with the regional councils in their areas of competence (economic development and training in particular), to boost the effectiveness of the support provided to innovative companies.

ABOUT RÉGION PAYS DE LA LOIRE

Thanks to significant investments, the Pays de la Loire region has become the leading region for supporting research and innovation, with more than 1400 innovative projects funded over the past five years. The Region has decided to go even further to accelerate the competitiveness of businesses by securing €300 million by 2028. This budget notably helps to finance an innovation ecosystem that supports businesses from their initial idea to industrialization: technology parks, competitiveness clusters, CRT, centers of excellence, Technocampus, etc., as well as R&D projects (processes and products) to strengthen their competitiveness or diversify.

ABOUT Bpifrance

Bpifrance finances companies – at each stage of their development – with credit, guarantees and equity. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation projects and internationally. Bpifrance also support their export activity through a wide range of products. Consulting, university, networking and an acceleration program for start-ups, SMEs and mid-caps are also part of the support proposed to entrepreneurs. Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional locations, entrepreneurs benefit from a close, unique and efficient contact to help them face their challenges.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com. Follow us on LinkedIn





