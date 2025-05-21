Bolloré : Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2025

BOLLORÉ

May 21, 2025

Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2025

All resolutions were passed with 96% of votes or more

Final dividend of €0.06 to be paid on June 12, 2025

Cancellation of 22.7 million shares

The Combined General Meeting of Bolloré SE was held on May 21, 2025, chaired by Cyrille Bolloré.

All the resolutions presented during the Combined General Meeting of Bolloré SE were adopted with between 95.90% and 99.99% of the votes cast, representing 94.56% of the total votes.

The Ordinary General Meeting approved the payment of a total dividend of €0.08 per share, up 14%, representing a final dividend of €0.06 per share after the payment of the interim dividend of €0.02 per share in September 2024.

Among the resolutions put to the vote at the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2025, the shareholders also approved the reappointment of Cyrille Bolloré, Yannick Bolloré, Cédric de Bailliencourt, Chantal Bolloré, Sébastien Bolloré, Virginie Courtin, François Thomazeau and Bolloré Participations SE as directors.

The Board of Directors of Bolloré SE, which met following the Combined General Meeting, decided to cancel 22,734,942 Bolloré SE shares purchased under the share buyback program (0.80% of the share capital).

The presentation shown during the General Meeting will be available on the company’s website: www.bollore.com / Shareholders / Regulated information.

