Global Virus Network's Statement in Support of the WHO Pandemic Preparedness Accord

TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN) strongly supports the World Health Organization’s (WHO) newly adopted Pandemic Preparedness Accord. This agreement represents a vital and timely step toward establishing a more coordinated, transparent, and equitable global framework for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

GVN, an international coalition of leading virologists and research centers in over 40 countries, has consistently advocated for the critical components reflected in the Accord. Our recent statement on pandemic preparedness underscored the urgent need for sustained investment in global surveillance, rapid data sharing, robust public health infrastructure, and equitable access to diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics. The WHO Accord affirms these priorities and reinforces the essential role of science and international collaboration in protecting global health.

In a recent publication in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas addressing the growing threat of H5N1 avian influenza, GVN experts warned of the increasing risk posed by zoonotic pathogens and the necessity of strengthening pandemic intelligence systems. This emerging threat further emphasizes the importance of proactive, science-based policy frameworks like the WHO Accord.

GVN looks forward to working closely with the WHO and its member states to help implement and advance the Accord's goals. Through our global network of experts, we stand ready to contribute technical expertise, research capabilities, and public health partnerships that can support practical and equitable implementation worldwide.

While we commend the Accord’s adoption, we strongly hope that all countries will ultimately vote in support of this critical agreement. A truly global commitment is the only way to ensure that no country is left vulnerable in the face of future pandemics.

The lessons of COVID-19, the even more devastating HIV/AIDS pandemic, and looming threats like H5N1 make clear that global solidarity, scientific leadership, and sustained preparedness are not optional; they are essential. The WHO Pandemic Preparedness Accord provides a foundation for a safer and more resilient future, and GVN is committed to helping make that future a reality.

